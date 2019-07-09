As Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Share Price Rose, Holder Lateef Investment Management LP Has Trimmed Holding; Texas Instrs (TXN) Holding Maintained by Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc

Lateef Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 48.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp sold 307,528 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 327,704 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.58 million, down from 635,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $90.29. About 1.14 million shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 58.04% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 06/03/2018 Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Rev $990M; 29/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Displays Design and Test Solutions to Accelerate Millimeter Wave Innovation at IMS 2018; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 30/04/2018 – Keysight First to Market with End-to-End 5G NR-Ready Channel Emulation Solutions; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Technology Adds Keysight, Exits Facebook; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enhances Visibility Solutions With Threat Insights Into Malicious Activity; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 45.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc bought 95,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 304,805 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.62 million, up from 209,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $108.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $115.89. About 1.90 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”; 20/03/2018 – Texas Instruments challenges students to design solutions that improve everyday life; 21/05/2018 – TI Chief Financial Officer Rafael Lizardi to speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch investor conference; 19/04/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Receives the 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 19/04/2018 – Boston Semi Equipment Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES 2Q REV. $3.78B TO $4.10B, EST. $3.90B; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments’ profit rises 37 percent in first quarter; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Rev $3.79B; 24/04/2018 – Tl reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 22/05/2018 – Texas Instruments launches “STEM Squad” to keep students’ math and science skills sharp over the summer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Incorporated holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 85.53 million shares. Ameritas Ptnrs has 0.17% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corp holds 0% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 10 shares. Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership invested in 0.19% or 897,026 shares. Thomasville Bank, a Georgia-based fund reported 1,988 shares. Parsec Financial Mgmt, a North Carolina-based fund reported 3,004 shares. Pillar Pacific Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0.05% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Strs Ohio reported 822,474 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank holds 145,299 shares. Moreover, Adage Cap Partners Group Ltd Llc has 0.4% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). New Jersey-based Nuwave Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.23% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). State Bank Of Montreal Can owns 3.21M shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 7,395 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Andra Ap holds 0.14% or 46,400 shares in its portfolio. Utd Fire Group Inc Inc accumulated 5,000 shares or 0.2% of the stock.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $7.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smith & Nephew Plc (NYSE:SNN) by 147,717 shares to 93,507 shares, valued at $3.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Park Hotels Resorts Inc by 18,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,194 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 19 insider sales for $32.64 million activity. 6,953 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares with value of $702,392 were sold by TROCHU CYNTHIA HOFF. Another trade for 1,435 shares valued at $145,203 was sold by Barker Ellen. Flessner Kyle M sold $936,455 worth of stock or 9,270 shares. 90,842 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares with value of $9.19 million were sold by TEMPLETON RICHARD K. 8,693 shares were sold by XIE BING, worth $922,762. Kozanian Hagop H sold 9,061 shares worth $929,627.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on November 05, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Texas Instruments: Inspiring Returns – Seeking Alpha” published on February 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Despite Big Market Gains, Technology Sector Expected To See Q2 Earnings Drop – Benzinga” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Texas Instruments (TXN) Up 4.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Can Analog Strength Aid Texas Instruments (TXN) Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 18, 2019.

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98 billion and $590.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 156,572 shares to 529,984 shares, valued at $24.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Ixia, a Keysight Business, Releases 2019 Security Report Highlighting Ongoing Security Risks from Historic Vulnerabilities and Network Complexity – Business Wire” on April 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Recent Analysis Shows Mastercard, Halliburton, Keysight Technologies, Eli Lilly, Wabash National, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – GlobeNewswire” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Keysight (KEYS) Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:KEYS)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 14.46% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.83 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $178.76 million for 23.76 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.41% negative EPS growth.