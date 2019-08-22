As Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Market Value Rose, Polar Securities Has Trimmed Its Stake by $14.09 Million; As Anthem (ANTM) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Omers Administration Has Lowered Its Position by $31.15 Million

Polar Securities Inc decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 37.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc sold 161,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 273,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.81M, down from 434,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.94B market cap company. The stock increased 12.91% or $11.5 during the last trading session, reaching $100.64. About 10.29M shares traded or 497.33% up from the average. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M, EST. $965.8M; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and Innovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 08/03/2018 – Keysight Advances Autonomous Driving Safety with High Frequency Automotive Radar Test Solution; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND REPLACES PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED PROGRAM FROM 2016; 22/04/2018 – DJ Keysight Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEYS); 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at; 04/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers Next Generation Network Bypass Switch to Market; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and ReversingLabs Deliver Expanded Threat Coverage; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M

Omers Administration Corp decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 16.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp sold 104,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 544,899 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $162.04 million, down from 649,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $6.34 during the last trading session, reaching $261.54. About 1.13M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500.

Polar Securities Inc, which manages about $4.56B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Social Cap Hedosophia Hldgs by 250,000 shares to 1.06 million shares, valued at $10.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc (Call) (NYSE:ENB) by 600,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 800,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (NASDAQ:PACB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 45 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 0.02% stake. Ls Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Signaturefd Limited Liability Corp invested in 308 shares. Mufg Americas reported 340 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement System has 355,376 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.05% or 2.71M shares in its portfolio. Ci invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Metropolitan Life Ins reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Dubuque Natl Bank & Tru Company has 0% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Fukoku Mutual Life Insur owns 2,200 shares. The Illinois-based First Advisors Lp has invested 0.03% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 2,808 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Oakbrook Invests Lc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 16,900 shares. Moreover, Barometer Cap Mngmt has 0.68% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 68,050 shares.

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $8.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Golub Cap Bdc Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 19,336 shares to 726,894 shares, valued at $13.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU) by 21,822 shares in the quarter, for a total of 332,593 shares, and has risen its stake in Linde Plc.