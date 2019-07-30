As Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Market Value Rose, Holder Hanseatic Management Services Increased Its Stake; Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University Position In Antero Res (AR) Was Has Upped

Hanseatic Management Services Inc increased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 40.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanseatic Management Services Inc bought 3,872 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,432 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17M, up from 9,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $91.11. About 266,667 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 58.04% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 08/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honors Dr. Ravi Tandon with 2018 Early Career Professor Award; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q EPS 34c; 24/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies and China Mobile Continue Collaboration to Accelerate 5G Technologies; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M, EST. $965.8M; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Rev $990M; 22/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers First 200/100/50GE Speed Test Capability for the K400 400GE QSFP-DD Test System; 22/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honored by Frost & Sullivan for its Revenue Leadership in the Global RF Test and Measurement Market; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces Highlights of 2018 Investor Day; 09/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enables VMware NSX Partners to Accelerate Testing and Reduce Certification Time from Months to Weeks; 21/03/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Named Best Field Test Equipment Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program

Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 198.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought 4.45 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6.69M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.11 million, up from 2.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 8.04% or $0.325 during the last trading session, reaching $4.365. About 6.80 million shares traded. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 56.47% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 11 Days; 26/03/2018 ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAS SEEN RISE IN SAND PRICES IN APPALACHIA IN PAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $23; 20/04/2018 – Antero Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO EXPECTS TO SEE GAS PRICE OF 0-5C/MMMBTU PREMIUM TO NYMEX; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Rev $1.03B; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Antero Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF-SOURCE SAND

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 118,032 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 257,306 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Northern Corp holds 1.21 million shares. Staley Capital Advisers Inc has invested 0.07% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Hap Trading Ltd holds 45,146 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Limited invested in 400,782 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 3.20M shares. Yorktown Management And Research Communications reported 57,000 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Honeywell Intll Inc reported 0.16% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Moreover, Wells Fargo And Co Mn has 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) for 541,192 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 128,882 shares. Cambrian Capital Partnership invested 1.31% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Wedge Mgmt L Lp Nc reported 45,374 shares.

Board Of Trustees Of The Leland Stanford Junior University, which manages about $717.74 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 4.87 million shares to 3.63 million shares, valued at $187.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Value Idea Contest: Antero Resources Has Potential for Multiple Expansion With a Kicker – GuruFocus.com” on July 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “50 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Manage To Avoid Antero Resources’s (NYSE:AR) Devastating 86% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Top Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Antero Resources Corp (AR) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 15 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $197.04 million activity. Warren Glen C Jr had bought 20,000 shares worth $166,862 on Friday, March 15. 1,000 shares valued at $6,900 were bought by Hardesty Benjamin A. on Wednesday, May 22. $99.30M worth of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) was sold by WARBURG PINCUS LLC on Monday, June 10. Warburg Pincus Private Equity X O&G – L.P. sold $99.30 million worth of stock.