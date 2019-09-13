As Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Sandler Capital Management Has Cut Position by $40.32 Million; Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) Holder Fidelity National Financial Raised Position

Fidelity National Financial Inc increased its stake in Allegiant Travel Co (ALGT) by 989.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fidelity National Financial Inc bought 81,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The institutional investor held 90,148 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.94M, up from 8,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fidelity National Financial Inc who had been investing in Allegiant Travel Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $150.59. About 115,094 shares traded. Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) has risen 20.31% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.31% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGT News: 24/04/2018 – Sen. Ron Wyden: Wyden: FAA Must Address Reported Allegiant Air Passenger Safety Concerns; 05/04/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – MARCH 2018 ESTIMATED AVERAGE FUEL COST PER GALLON – SYSTEM WAS $2.13; 25/04/2018 – ALGT: NON-BANK SOURCES `VERY INTERESTED’ IN SUNSEEKER FINANCING; 05/04/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – PRELIMINARY AVAILABLE SEAT MILES FOR MARCH 2018 WAS 1.49 BLN, UP 13.3 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel 1Q Net $55.2M; 24/04/2018 – Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc., Allegiant Travel Company, Camping World Holdings,; 05/04/2018 – Allegiant Reports March 2018 Traffic; 14/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Allegiant Travel Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 25, 2018 (ALGT); 04/04/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL SAYS ON MARCH 30, CO, THROUGH A UNIT, AMENDED ITS SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Allegiant Travel Company First Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Sandler Capital Management decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 86.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management sold 453,066 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The hedge fund held 68,210 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.13M, down from 521,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $99.87. About 856,462 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 11/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, to Spotlight Solutions at RSA 2018 that Prove Network Visibility Delivers Better Network Security; 21/03/2018 – Keysight Wins GTI Award for Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology; 08/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honors Dr. Ravi Tandon with 2018 Early Career Professor Award; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 24/04/2018 – Keysight Technologies and China Mobile Continue Collaboration to Accelerate 5G Technologies; 12/03/2018 – Talkdesk Launches the Enterprise Contact Center Platform; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and ReversingLabs Deliver Expanded Threat Coverage; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Net $64M

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $204.46M for 22.91 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual earnings per share reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.84% negative EPS growth.

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75B and $1.50B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (Put) (NYSE:DB) by 90,000 shares to 790,000 shares, valued at $6.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ak Stl Hldg Corp (Put) (NYSE:AKS) by 2.50M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.70M shares, and has risen its stake in Redfin Corp (Put).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold KEYS shares while 154 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 154.67 million shares or 0.66% less from 155.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lateef L P, California-based fund reported 419,136 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 20,251 shares. 179,763 were reported by Putnam Investments Ltd Liability. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Southport Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Moreover, Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 26,793 shares. Johnson Gp owns 388 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 58 are held by Tarbox Family Office. Old Savings Bank In invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 19 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Origin Asset Mgmt Llp accumulated 0.25% or 24,700 shares. Andra Ap has invested 0.19% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Toth Advisory Corporation owns 4,150 shares. Stifel Financial holds 16,687 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment is 1.56 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 15 investors sold ALGT shares while 42 reduced holdings. only 27 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 12.79 million shares or 0.41% more from 12.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Liability Co, California-based fund reported 2,495 shares. 66,634 were accumulated by Royal London Asset Mgmt. Midas Management Corporation has invested 1.25% of its portfolio in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 6,000 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 16,804 shares. Wasatch holds 1.08% in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) or 774,176 shares. 3,821 were accumulated by Cibc Ww Mkts Inc. Comerica Bancorporation holds 12,141 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 7,355 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt owns 20,030 shares. Numerixs Investment Technology invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 51,571 shares or 0% of the stock. Diamond Hill Mngmt reported 543,756 shares stake. Commerce Financial Bank stated it has 3,825 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Advisory Ntwk reported 21 shares stake.

