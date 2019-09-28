As Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Market Valuation Rose, Rampart Investment Management Company Has Lowered Its Position; As Moodys (MCO) Share Price Rose, Windacre Partnership Has Upped Position

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc sold 4,684 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 48,408 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.35M, down from 53,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $96.29. About 1.22 million shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 09/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enables VMware NSX Partners to Accelerate Testing and Reduce Certification Time from Months to Weeks; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 21/03/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Named Best Field Test Equipment Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M; 08/03/2018 – Keysight Advances Autonomous Driving Safety with High Frequency Automotive Radar Test Solution; 16/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Enhances Visibility Solutions With Threat Insights Into Malicious Activity; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Rev $990M; 03/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and Eastwind Collaborate to Deliver Breach Analytics of Cloud Network Traffic; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M, EST. $965.8M; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Sees 3Q Adj EPS 72c-Adj EPS 82c

Windacre Partnership Llc increased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 10.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc bought 150,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 1.64 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $320.70 million, up from 1.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $7.3 during the last trading session, reaching $205.88. About 1.39 million shares traded or 74.34% up from the average. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES RATINGS ON RECEIPTS ISSUED BY VENEZUELA; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Revises Atdi Rating Outlook To Stable; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aa2 ENH rating to Central Cass PSD 17, ND’s Certificates of lndebtedness; 07/05/2018 – Wind farms boost tax base for local U.S. governments -Moody’s; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Has Updated The Sale Date For Germantown, Wi’s Go Bonds, Rating Unaffected; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS HAVE MAINTAINED ITS ECONOMIC GROWTH OUTLOOK FOR MOST OF THE G-20 ADVANCED ECONOMIES FOR THE NEXT TWO YEARS; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 corporate family rating to lridium; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Initial Issuer Rating Of A1 To Georgetown, Sc; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Nextgear Floorplan Master Owner Trust, Series 2018-1 Notes; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CLOROX’S ANNOUNCED PURCHASE OF NUTRANEXT IS CREDIT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold KEYS shares while 154 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 154.67 million shares or 0.66% less from 155.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advsrs Asset Inc holds 19,915 shares. First Republic Investment Management stated it has 15,009 shares. Ameriprise Financial accumulated 233,893 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.05% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). 710 are held by Hm Payson Com. Connecticut-based Ellington Mgmt Gru Limited Liability has invested 0.14% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Vaughan Nelson Lp stated it has 301,885 shares. Mariner has 0.01% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 7,795 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj & Bk holds 0.04% or 144,256 shares in its portfolio. Webster Fincl Bank N A accumulated 0.01% or 762 shares. Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 257,059 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 160,600 shares. Conning, Connecticut-based fund reported 2,294 shares. Weybosset Research And Limited Liability holds 6.29% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) or 120,655 shares. Wedge Cap L LP Nc has invested 0.51% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $204.46M for 22.08 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual EPS reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.84% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Keysight Technologies Shares Jumped Today – Motley Fool” on May 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Keysight, OPPO team on 5G testing – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors Feel About Keysight Technologies, Inc.’s (NYSE:KEYS) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Keysight Technologies Launches First Forward Error Correction (FEC)-Aware Layer 1 Test System – Business Wire” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Has Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66 million and $847.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 23,311 shares to 231,265 shares, valued at $3.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 4,543 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,392 shares, and has risen its stake in Linde Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 187 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 154.05 million shares or 3.59% less from 159.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 7,682 are held by Kentucky Retirement. Sumitomo Mitsui holds 705,555 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company accumulated 4.71 million shares. World Asset Management Incorporated owns 11,768 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.09% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) or 8,300 shares. Hrt Financial holds 0.86% or 69,618 shares. Motley Fool Asset Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Btr Capital Mgmt Inc has 0.05% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 1,367 shares. 20,929 were reported by Kornitzer Capital Management Incorporated Ks. M&R Cap Mngmt stated it has 200 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corp holds 0.16% or 35,106 shares. Estabrook Cap Mngmt invested 0% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Ameriprise Financial accumulated 0.02% or 193,385 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement reported 214,763 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. American State Bank holds 165 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Moody’s Analytics Wins IFRS 9 Product of the Year at Asia Risk Awards – Business Wire” on September 25, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Buying Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Moody’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCO) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Raymond James Chooses Moody’s Analytics to Provide CECL Estimates for Fixed Income Clients – Business Wire” with publication date: September 16, 2019.