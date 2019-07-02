As Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Loeb Partners Has Trimmed Stake by $13.08 Million; As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Price Declined, Charter Trust Company Increased by $611,886 Its Stake

Loeb Partners Corporation decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 23.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loeb Partners Corporation sold 150 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 500 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.60M, down from 650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loeb Partners Corporation who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.36% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $92.83. About 3.01M shares traded or 59.35% up from the average. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 58.04% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Sees 3Q Adj EPS 72c-Adj EPS 82c; 21/03/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Named Best Field Test Equipment Winner in 2018 Lightwave Innovation Reviews Program; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 83C; 03/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies, IT-Telecom Sign Contract Facilitating V2X (DSRC) Technology; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M; 11/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, to Spotlight Solutions at RSA 2018 that Prove Network Visibility Delivers Better Network Security; 23/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Achieves NAIP Common Criteria Certification for Network Visibility Solutions; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at; 01/05/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Releases 2018 Security Report Highlighting Cybersecurity Risk to Enterprise Cloud Operations; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces Highlights of 2018 Investor Day

Charter Trust Company increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 17.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Charter Trust Company bought 1,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,651 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06M, up from 9,045 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Charter Trust Company who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $7.55 during the last trading session, reaching $356.46. About 6.37 million shares traded or 24.07% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 09/03/2018 – BRAZIL GOVT SAID NOT TO SEE BOEING-EMBRAER AS DONE DEAL YET; 26/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Australia-based Nanosatellite Commun Startup Myriota; 16/03/2018 – Boeing: Duberstein to Serve Additional Year From 2018 to 2019 to Aid in Transition; 23/03/2018 – Boeing: All Nippon Airways Placed New Order for Two 777 Freighters Valued at $678M; 30/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS IT’S BEEN `DISAPPOINTED’ BY TRENT 1000 CHALLENGES; 13/03/2018 – FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 05/03/2018 – BOEING TRYING TO SELL 777 FREIGHTERS TO FILL 2019 OPENINGS; 14/03/2018 – BA: Developing story out of Key West. Unconfirmed reports of a F-18 Super Hornet in the water near Naval Air Station Key West; 07/03/2018 – ROLLS-ROYCE RR.L CEO SAYS WOULD WANT TO PROVIDE ENGINE FOR BOEING’S POSSIBLE NEW MID-MARKET JET IF IT MAKES “COMMERCIAL SENSE”; 18/04/2018 – Airlines inspecting Boeing 737 engines after fatal Southwest incident

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Limited holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 125,775 shares. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 1.10M shares in its portfolio. Jupiter Asset Limited invested in 7,150 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada reported 162 shares. Sensato Invsts Limited Liability reported 0.11% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Earnest Prtn Ltd owns 454,850 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Federated Pa has invested 0.03% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Hartford Mngmt Company owns 20,432 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 87,424 shares. Utd Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Com holds 3,651 shares. Polar Asset Mngmt Prns Inc holds 0.52% or 273,000 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc reported 379,096 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 9,900 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.12% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) or 23,411 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking Corp reported 0.04% stake.

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 14.46% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.83 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $178.76M for 24.43 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.41% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5,575 are owned by Signaturefd Ltd Liability Company. Sigma Planning Corp accumulated 29,629 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Rampart Investment Mgmt Ltd reported 13,088 shares. Heritage Wealth holds 961 shares. Elm Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bnp Paribas Asset has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Baker Ellis Asset Management Limited Liability Com accumulated 1,910 shares. Pinnacle Holding Ltd Co invested 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Joel Isaacson And Ltd Liability invested in 0.3% or 5,340 shares. 103,888 were accumulated by Hyman Charles D. Minneapolis Port Management Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.79% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Janney Mgmt Ltd invested 0.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Woodstock Corporation has invested 0.23% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hl Service Limited reported 0.16% stake. New York-based Mathes Inc has invested 1.84% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. The insider LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49 million. $5.03 million worth of stock was sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. The insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20 million. The insider KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50 million. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of stock.

Charter Trust Company, which manages about $834.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 2,431 shares to 5,412 shares, valued at $815,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 20,493 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,510 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).