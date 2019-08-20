As Keysight Technologies (KEYS) Market Valuation Rose, Banbury Partners Has Lowered Its Stake; Heritage Crysal Clean (HCCI) Holding Raised by Friess Associates Llc

Friess Associates Llc increased its stake in Heritage Crysal Clean Inc. (HCCI) by 47.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Friess Associates Llc bought 19,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% . The institutional investor held 60,048 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.65 million, up from 40,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Friess Associates Llc who had been investing in Heritage Crysal Clean Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $595.28M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $25.68. About 22,608 shares traded. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) has risen 19.62% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical HCCI News: 09/05/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Short-Interest Ratio Rises 15% to 8 Days; 02/05/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Clean 1Q Rev $83.1M; 30/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aldeyra Therapeutics, Freightcar America, Bank of Hawaii, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Amedi; 26/04/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Clean 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 21/04/2018 DJ Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCCI)

Banbury Partners Llc decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) by 20.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc sold 62,879 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 249,821 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.78 million, down from 312,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.44B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $87.37. About 1.02M shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Sees 3Q Adj EPS 72c-Adj EPS 82c; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Rev $990M; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ REV $999M; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q EPS 34c; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and Innovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Technology Adds Keysight, Exits Facebook; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 83C; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND REPLACES PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED PROGRAM FROM 2016

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90M and $345.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 16,895 shares to 91,736 shares, valued at $22.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Friess Associates Llc, which manages about $1.34 billion and $1.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vocera Communications Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 332,130 shares to 30,932 shares, valued at $978,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Establishment Labs Holdings In by 51,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 177,186 shares, and cut its stake in Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX).