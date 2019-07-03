As Keysight Technologies In (KEYS) Market Value Rose, Eagle Asset Management Has Increased Stake; Edgemoor Investment Advisors Has Boosted Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Position by $494,656; Share Value Rose

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Keysight Technologies In (KEYS) by 6.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 101,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.66 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $144.49M, up from 1.56M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $91.36. About 745,170 shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 58.04% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 30/04/2018 – Keysight First to Market with End-to-End 5G NR-Ready Channel Emulation Solutions; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Sees 3Q Adj EPS 72c-Adj EPS 82c; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 08/03/2018 – Keysight Advances Autonomous Driving Safety with High Frequency Automotive Radar Test Solution; 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Rev $990M; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and lnnovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC – NEW REPURCHASE PROGRAM IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY AND REPLACES PREVIOUSLY AUTHORIZED PROGRAM FROM 2016; 21/03/2018 – Keysight Wins GTI Award for Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology; 06/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies Announces Highlights of 2018 Investor Day; 26/03/2018 – Keysight Technologies, Tech Mahindra Collaborate to Develop 5G NR Device Test Capability, Accelerating Time-to-Market of 5G Devices

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc bought 8,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 229,341 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.56M, up from 220,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.65B market cap company. It closed at $58.13 lastly. It is down 17.16% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO; 20/04/2018 – U.S. said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 06/03/2018 – 3/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend; 23/05/2018 – RYOT Studio Unveils Two New Global Content Programs for Brands; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE HAS VOTES TO RETAIN 2015 OBAMA ERA NET NEUTRALITY RULES; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Phone Scoop: Samsung Agrees to Preload Verizon Bloatware on Galaxy Phones: Samsung will install mobile apps from Verizon’s Oath; 21/03/2018 – U.S. BUSINESS BORROWING FOR NEW EQUIPMENT FOR FEB WAS $7.7 BLN, UP 31 PCT FROM LAST YEAR; FEB VOLUME WAS UP 13 PCT FROM $6.9 BLN IN JAN – ELFA; 15/05/2018 – Verizon has “no interest” in being a traditional TV network and is “plowing money” into the development of 5G, according to CEO Lowell McAdam; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Said to Investigate AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon links with Zoom to enhance global customers’ business communications choices – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “4 Reasons Amazon Isn’t Coming After AT&T and Verizon – The Motley Fool” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS-A) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why the AT&T Super-High Dividend Yield Still Seems Safe – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Research Ltd Liability Company (Trc) owns 84,421 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Adams Asset Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.16% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 352,100 are held by Twin. Evermay Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 17,718 shares stake. Zwj Inv Counsel Incorporated reported 466,625 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt LP has 923,821 shares. First Mercantile Trust owns 34,594 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Tru Of Virginia Va has invested 0.56% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Aviance Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 2.17% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Premier Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.37% or 26,290 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 2.50M shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Harber Asset Mngmt Lc owns 179,622 shares. Regent Investment Lc owns 1.44% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 73,139 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 803,854 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Eaton Vance Management holds 1.14% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 8.39 million shares.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10M and $759.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cigna Corp New by 4,998 shares to 6,566 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,162 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,206 shares, and cut its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $18.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 4,124 shares to 22,085 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 6,644 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,724 shares, and cut its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

More notable recent Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Keysight (KEYS) Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Ixia, a Keysight Business, Honored with Two Best of Show Awards at Interop Tokyo 2019 – Business Wire” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “At US$84.36, Is Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Keysight Enables Qualcomm to Demonstrate Industry’s First 5G Laptop with Integrated Modem at Computex – Business Wire” with publication date: June 19, 2019.