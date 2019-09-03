As Keysight Technologiecs (KEYS) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake by $583,335; Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Has Trimmed Its American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Stake by $341,877; Share Price Rose

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 58.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc sold 4,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 2,912 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $244,000, down from 7,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $92.78. About 1.35 million shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Profit Falls 23%; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: AEP May Benefit, Industry Production Best in 22.5 Yrs; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – AEP FILED UPDATED TRANSMISSION FORMULA RATES THAT INCORPORATE BENEFITS OF TAX REFORM FOR TRANSMISSION CUSTOMERS; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Net $454.4M; 03/05/2018 – AEP Generation Resources Seeks Bids For Coal; 24/04/2018 – American Electric Power: Plan to Invest $17.7 B in Cap Over the Next Three Years; 04/05/2018 – McCellon-Allen Retires As SWEPCO President And COO; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO PRESERVES TCEC’S RIGHT TO SERVE RETAIL ELECTRIC LOAD IN ITS SERVICE AREA; 19/04/2018 – AEP: SETTLEMENT ON TRANSMISSION RETURN ON EQUITY; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – PLAN TO INVEST $17.7 BLN IN CAPITAL OVER NEXT THREE YEARS

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Keysight Technologiecs (KEYS) by 18.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 6,705 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 28,722 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51 million, down from 35,427 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Keysight Technologiecs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $94.29. About 1.11M shares traded. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and Innovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 30/05/2018 – KEYSIGHT 2Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 83C; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at; 11/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, to Spotlight Solutions at RSA 2018 that Prove Network Visibility Delivers Better Network Security; 08/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Honors Dr. Ravi Tandon with 2018 Early Career Professor Award; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan US Technology Adds Keysight, Exits Facebook; 20/03/2018 – Keysight’s Ixia Solutions Group and lnnovium Collaborate to Deliver 12.8 Tbps Performance in a Single-Chip at 400GE; 21/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies Releases 2017 Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 03/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and Eastwind Collaborate to Deliver Breach Analytics of Cloud Network Traffic

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold KEYS shares while 156 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 155.70 million shares or 4.15% less from 162.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mastrapasqua Asset Management invested in 29,385 shares or 0.49% of the stock. Andra Ap has invested 0.17% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Clearbridge Ltd Liability Company invested in 319,328 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Cognios Cap Limited Liability Com has 0.61% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 19,804 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 36,526 shares. Waddell Reed Incorporated reported 2.01M shares. Loomis Sayles LP holds 201,583 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Ltd reported 0% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Omers Administration Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). D E Shaw & holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) for 92,950 shares. Dnb Asset Management As reported 0% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Moreover, Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Company has 0.04% invested in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS). Nuveen Asset Mgmt holds 13,123 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $203.08M for 21.63 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual EPS reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.84% negative EPS growth.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14B and $7.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in J2 Global Communications (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 141,575 shares to 265,726 shares, valued at $23.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wright Medical Group by 9,722 shares in the quarter, for a total of 262,409 shares, and has risen its stake in Miller Herman (NASDAQ:MLHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuwave Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 0.96% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 9,732 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 9,361 shares. Gradient Investments Lc has 1,782 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ar Asset Management Inc has 0.31% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 10,000 shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of holds 3.28 million shares or 2.63% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Inc has invested 0% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Birmingham Al stated it has 8,270 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Company accumulated 418,024 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Waters Parkerson Limited Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 8,149 shares. Putnam Fl Investment Mgmt reported 0.02% stake. Aldebaran Fincl has invested 0.27% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Element Mgmt Limited Liability reported 140,871 shares. Majedie Asset Management Limited owns 110,218 shares. Northern has 5.86M shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Security National Trust invested 0.15% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP).

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, which manages about $815.35 million and $356.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 4,540 shares to 36,446 shares, valued at $2.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,998 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,224 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).