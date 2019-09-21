As Keysight Technologiecs (KEYS) Share Value Rose, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Decreased Position by $330,190; Jd.Com (JD) Market Value Declined While Baillie Gifford & Company Has Decreased Stake by $24.71 Million

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Keysight Technologiecs (KEYS) by 12.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 3,710 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.26% . The institutional investor held 25,012 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.25M, down from 28,722 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Keysight Technologiecs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $98.77. About 2.01 million shares traded or 17.55% up from the average. Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) has risen 55.80% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYS News: 30/05/2018 – Keysight Technologies 2Q Net $64M; 03/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, and Eastwind Collaborate to Deliver Breach Analytics of Cloud Network Traffic; 04/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Delivers Next Generation Network Bypass Switch to Market; 21/03/2018 – Keysight Wins GTI Award for Innovative Breakthrough in Mobile Technology; 12/03/2018 – Keysight’s Test Asset Optimization Services Saves CapEx and Avoids Downtime With Utilization and Health Monitoring; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 11/04/2018 – Keysight Delivers First-to-Market 28 GHz Channel Sounding Solution to Japan’s Leading Mobile Operator for 5G Research Project; 06/03/2018 – KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES: $350M SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 12/03/2018 – Keysight Demonstrates Latest Optical, Photonic Test Solutions That Accelerate Next-Generation Intelligent Optical Networks at OFC 2018; 06/03/2018 Keysight Technologies Announces $350M Share Repurchase Program

Baillie Gifford & Company decreased its stake in Jd.Com Inc (JD) by 8.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baillie Gifford & Company sold 823,598 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 8.43 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $255.20 million, down from 9.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baillie Gifford & Company who had been investing in Jd.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $30.94. About 14.10 million shares traded or 16.25% up from the average. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 09/03/2018 – JD.COM TO ASSIST VILLAGERS IN CHINA’S IMPOVERISHED REGIONS: LIU; 22/05/2018 – Professor Dingbo Xu Joins JD.com’s Board of Directors; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85mn stake in Allianz China unit; 18/04/2018 – Tencent, JD.com to join CNY 3 billion LeTV rescue, sources say; 08/05/2018 – JD.com misses profit estimates with costs rising sharply; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM SEES FY REV. +29% TO +33%; 16/03/2018 – JD FINANCE PLANS TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS TO INVEST IN DOMESTIC FINANCIAL FIRMS, GET LICENCES FOR BANKING, SECURITIES SERVICES; 13/03/2018 – Kering Eyewear Inks Partnership with JD.com; 21/03/2018 – Alibaba, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 24/04/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS, JD.COM IN AUTO BATTERY REPLACEMENT MKT PACT

Analysts await Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. KEYS’s profit will be $201.78M for 22.65 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual EPS reported by Keysight Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.84% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold KEYS shares while 154 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 154.67 million shares or 0.66% less from 155.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14B and $8.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Commscope Holding Co Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 2.46 million shares to 5.22M shares, valued at $82.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cooper (NYSE:CPS) by 26,691 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.30M shares, and has risen its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN).

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 500.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.02 per share. JD’s profit will be $174.45M for 64.46 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.83% negative EPS growth.

Baillie Gifford & Company, which manages about $94.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Siteone Landscape Supply by 1.43M shares to 4.02 million shares, valued at $278.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Relic by 241,662 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in Yext Inc.

