As Keycorp New (KEY) Valuation Rose, Holder Fsi Group Raised Holding; Taylor Asset Management Has Upped Holding in Facebook (FB) by $4.32 Million as Shares Rose

Taylor Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 81.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Asset Management Inc bought 26,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 57,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.64M, up from 31,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $525.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $184.15. About 6.91 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 14/05/2018 – In India, Facebook’s WhatsApp Plays Central Role in Elections; 19/03/2018 – Facebook security chief reportedly leaving company after clashes over Russian disinformation; 22/03/2018 – John Sculley, the former Apple CEO, weighs in on the Facebook fallout; 21/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg appeared on CNN on Wednesday evening to address the mishandling of user data by London-based firm Cambridge Analytica; 20/03/2018 – Kenya’s ruling party says hired firm linked to data breach; 24/04/2018 – Google has more information on users than Facebook, notes one venture capitalist; 10/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INC FB.O CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG BEGINS GIVING TESTIMONY IN U.S. CONGRESSIONAL HEARING; 11/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Asked If Lack of Diversity Hobbled Facebook on Russia; 26/04/2018 – Facebook set to soar at the open after earnings beat; 20/03/2018 – CBC British Columbia: Facebook whistleblower pushed data-mining boundaries in Canada

Fsi Group Llc increased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 71.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc bought 201,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The hedge fund held 482,733 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.60M, up from 280,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.38% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $15.92. About 4.57 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 09/05/2018 – KeyCorp Declares Increased Quarterly Common Dividend Of Twelve Cents Per Share; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Noninterest Expense $1; 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – AT QTR-END, COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO WAS 10.03 PCT; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q EPS 38c; 29/05/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KEY SEES ’18 NET CHARGE-OFFS TO AVG LOAN UNDER 40-60 BPS TARGET; 29/05/2018 – Federal Signal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 01/05/2018 – Ferro Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.13% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Hennessy Advisors Incorporated stated it has 0.05% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Aviva Plc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Ingalls And Snyder Limited Com invested 0.01% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Prudential Public Limited Company has invested 0.03% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Ubs Asset Management Americas has 0% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Principal Gp Inc owns 3.38M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com holds 0% or 20,111 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Liability Corp holds 1,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dnb Asset Management As has invested 0% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability reported 76,200 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Com accumulated 0% or 229 shares. Arrowstreet LP accumulated 2.05M shares or 0.08% of the stock. King Wealth holds 0.08% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 16,058 shares. Capital Advsrs Ltd Llc reported 46 shares.

Fsi Group Llc, which manages about $3.71B and $92.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 132,225 shares to 18,283 shares, valued at $302,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 17,032 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,826 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $124,035 activity.

