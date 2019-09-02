As Keycorp New (KEY) Valuation Rose, Castine Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position; Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Decreased Stake in Knot Offshore Part (KNOP) as Shares Rose

Castine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 43.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc sold 333,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 426,924 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72 million, down from 760,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $16.6. About 6.86M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 23/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 29/03/2018 – KeyBank Enters Into Agreement to Sell Key Insurance & Benefits Services, Inc. to USI Insurance Services; 25/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – BOTH NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN BENEFITED FROM HIGHER INTEREST RATES IN QTR; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $402 Million, Or $.38 Per Common Share; 21/05/2018 – WestRock Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 25/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 21/05/2018 – KeyBank Receives Ninth Consecutive “Outstanding” Rating From OCC On Community Reinvestment Act Exam; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – AT QTR-END, TIER 1 RISK-BASED CAPITAL RATIO WAS 10.84 PCT; 09/05/2018 – KeyCorp Declares Increased Quarterly Common Dividend Of Twelve Cents Per Share

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Knot Offshore Part (KNOP) by 9.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% . The institutional investor held 191,000 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.63 million, down from 211,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Knot Offshore Part for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $609.10 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $18.57. About 79,262 shares traded. KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) has declined 13.30% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.30% the S&P500. Some Historical KNOP News: 18/03/2018 – KNOT SEES NO MATERIAL RISKS TO FIN STABILITY FROM CRYPTO-ASSETS; 18/03/2018 – KNOT SAYS IMPLEMENTATION OF BASEL III IS `KEY’ FOR GLOBAL BANKS; 24/05/2018 – DUTCH CENTRAL BANK PRESIDENT KNOT COMMENTS IN SPEECH; 29/03/2018 – ECB’S KNOT SAYS RELATIVELY CLOSE TO A SUSTAINED ADJUSTMENT IN THE PATH OF INFLATION; 29/03/2018 – ECB’S KNOT SEES GREATER RISK OF ECB ACTING TOO SLOW IN NORMALISING POLICY THAN TOO QUICK; 30/05/2018 – DUTCH FINANCE MINISTRY SAYS KLAAS KNOT RE-APPOINTED FOR 7 YRS; 29/03/2018 – KNOT SAYS U.S. CONSUMERS WILL PAY PRICE FOR ANY PROTECTIONISM; 18/03/2018 – ECB’S KNOT SAYS MEDIUM TERM ORIENTATION OF ECB POLICY SHOULD TAKE INTO ACCOUNT THAT ECONOMIC SHOCK WAS SO DEEP; 04/05/2018 – 24/7 Wall St: Have Walmart, Flipkart Tied the Knot?; 29/03/2018 – ECB’S KNOT SAYS RECENT EURO APPRECIATION NOT A BIG CONCERN, MOSTLY DUE TO EURO ZONE’S STRONG ECONOMIC PERFORMANCE

More notable recent KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “11% Yield, 1.47x Coverage, No K-1: KNOT Offshore Partners – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “KNOT Offshore Partners: A Conservative Fixed-Income Dream Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on September 07, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “KNOT Your Usual MLP – Seeking Alpha” on June 14, 2018. More interesting news about KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Shipping eyes turn to Marine Money Week in NYC – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “August Portfolio Update – We’re Back To Buyin’ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24 billion and $6.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noble Midstream by 43,665 shares to 222,859 shares, valued at $8.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 9,531 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,301 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Tr (VTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lynch And Associate In has invested 0.12% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Horizon Limited Liability holds 0.1% or 181,925 shares in its portfolio. Ejf Cap Ltd holds 0.73% or 387,329 shares. Fincl Counselors reported 524,543 shares stake. Smith Graham & Investment Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.56% or 323,250 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mgmt stated it has 12,600 shares. Highland Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.32% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Alexandria Capital Lc has invested 0.51% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Com has 20,111 shares. Cwm Limited Company stated it has 1,173 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The New York-based Bouchey Group Inc has invested 0.08% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Adirondack owns 542 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Fruth Invest Mngmt owns 15,641 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Brant Point Inv Limited, New York-based fund reported 226,217 shares. Hartford Communications holds 0.07% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 155,556 shares.

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38 million and $322.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pcsb Finl Corp by 36,819 shares to 463,120 shares, valued at $9.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fauquier Bankshares Inc Va (NASDAQ:FBSS) by 31,381 shares in the quarter, for a total of 130,951 shares, and has risen its stake in Centerstate Bk Corp (NASDAQ:CSFL).

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on October, 17 before the open. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KEY’s profit will be $468.52M for 8.65 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Comerica Bank Remains Asset Sensitive, Loan Impairments Historically Low – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “KeyCorp: A Cleveland-Community Bank, Paying A Healthy Dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does KeyCorp’s (NYSE:KEY) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Can Pinterest Stock Overcome This Key Demographic Issue? – Investorplace.com” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.