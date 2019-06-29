As Keycorp New (KEY) Stock Value Declined, Robeco Institutional Asset Management Has Cut Stake by $6.09 Million; As Aon Plc (AON) Market Valuation Rose, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Has Lifted Holding

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 1.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 2,151 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 201,379 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.23M, up from 199,228 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $192.98. About 905,738 shares traded or 4.65% up from the average. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – AON-HP JOINT OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO LAUNCH IN FALL 2018; 28/03/2018 – Aon PLC Names Jeffrey C. Campbell to Board

Robeco Institutional Asset Management decreased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 57.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management sold 405,791 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 294,650 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.64 million, down from 700,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.90B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $17.75. About 13.26 million shares traded or 28.80% up from the average. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 17.81% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 30/05/2018 – Codexis Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – “EXPECT TO MOVE TOWARDS HIGH END OF LONG-TERM EFFICIENCY RATIO TARGET OF 54%-56% BY THE END OF THIS YEAR” – CONF CALL; 29/05/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Officer Mago Gifts 178 Of KeyCorp; 21/04/2018 – DJ KeyCorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEY); 21/05/2018 – Rexnord Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on KeyCorp’s comment on loan growth withdrawn; 25/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 29/05/2018 – Timken Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 188,340 shares to 1.38 million shares, valued at $75.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 79,733 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,831 shares, and cut its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.44 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.44 per share. KEY’s profit will be $443.64 million for 10.09 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

