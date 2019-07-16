As Keycorp New (KEY) Stock Value Declined, Castine Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding by $5.00 Million; Holderness Investments Company Raised Apple (AAPL) Position

Holderness Investments Company increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holderness Investments Company bought 2,635 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,051 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28M, up from 30,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holderness Investments Company who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $944.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $205.21. About 16.95 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Green Apple 2018-l ‘AAA(EXP)sf; 11/04/2018 – Todd Spangler: New Apple Music Head Named as Service Surpasses 40 Million Subscribers; 17/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade Supports the Launch of Apple Business Chat; 02/04/2018 – Apple Said to Plan Move From Intel to Mac Chips (Video); 18/05/2018 – APPLE TO PAY REMAINING TRANCHES DURING 2Q AND 3Q: FIN MIN; 20/03/2018 – Apple grabs two-year lead in 3-D sensing race; 24/04/2018 – Tech Today: Verizon Inflects, Alphabet Spends, Apple Sinks Chips — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS APPLE ‘AA+’ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/03/2018 – YouTube Targets Spotify and Apple Music (Video); 29/03/2018 – APPLE RELEASES IOS 11.3 W/ ABILITY TO DISABLE SPEED THROTTLING

Castine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 43.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc sold 333,378 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 426,924 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72M, down from 760,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $17.59. About 7.68 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 17.81% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 23/05/2018 – Gates Industrial Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 29/03/2018 – KEYBANK IN PACT TO SELL KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, TO; 24/05/2018 – Craig Buffie, KeyCorp’s Chief Human Resources Officer, To Retire In 2018; Brian Fishel Named Chief Human Resources Officer; 24/05/2018 – Forward Air Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP DECLARES INCREASED QTRLY COMMON DIV OF TWELVEC-SHR; 25/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 24/05/2018 – Timken Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: SLOWDOWN IN NONINTEREST-BEARING DEPOSIT GROWTH IS CREDIT NEGATIVE FOR US BANKS; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES $881 MLN VS $870 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 02/04/2018 – KeyCorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38 million and $322.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Community Bankers Tr Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) by 85,165 shares to 2.07M shares, valued at $15.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Finl Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:UBNK) by 772,038 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.75M shares, and has risen its stake in Hmn Finl Inc (NASDAQ:HMNF).

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.44 per share. KEY’s profit will be $443.65M for 9.99 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.