As Keycorp New (KEY) Stock Price Rose, Castine Capital Management Cut Its Stake; Santa Barbara Asset Management Boosted Its Orix (IX) Stake by $1.21 Million

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Orix Corp (IX) by 54.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc bought 17,107 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 48,569 shares of the diversified financial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49M, up from 31,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Orix Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $70.64. About 103,603 shares traded or 167.74% up from the average. ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX) has declined 16.17% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical IX News: 07/03/2018 Robeco to exclude tobacco investments from mutual funds; 04/05/2018 – GERMANY’S DZ BANK GETS MUTED BUYER INTEREST FOR TRANSPORTATION UNIT DVB; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Daikyo 8840.T -2017/18 group results; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Daikyo 8840.T -2017/18 parent results; 11/04/2018 – NATIONAL FINANCE CO SAYS IN VIEW OF MERGER OF OMAN ORIX LEASING INTO CO, INITIAL QUARTERLY FINANCIAL RESULTS INCORPORATE FINANCIALS OF MERGED ENTITY EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018; 09/05/2018 – ORIX 8591.T 2017/18 GROUP (SEC) OPERATING PROFIT 336.20 BLN YEN (+2.1 %); 09/05/2018 – ORIX USA Corporation Rebrands to Reflect ORIX Group’s Global Presence; 19/04/2018 – TABLE-Orix Jreit 8954.T -6 MTH results; 19/03/2018 – NATIONAL FINANCE CO – ALL STAFF OF OMAN ORIX WILL BE TRANSFERRED INTO NATIONAL FINANCE UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER; 30/05/2018 – Orix Ready to Spend Almost $1 Billion on European Clean Energy

Castine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 43.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc sold 333,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 426,924 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72 million, down from 760,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $16.65. About 7.71M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 29/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $952 MLN VS $929 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: SLOWDOWN IN NONINTEREST-BEARING DEPOSIT GROWTH IS CREDIT NEGATIVE FOR US BANKS; 12/04/2018 – TaxAct Helps KeyBank Customers Strengthen Financial Wellness; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 38C; 22/05/2018 – Kennametal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 25/05/2018 – Heartland Express Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP DECLARES INCREASED QTRLY COMMON DIV OF TWELVEC-SHR; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Common Equity Tier 1 10.03

Santa Barbara Asset Management Llc, which manages about $4.47 billion and $6.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 3,746 shares to 304,554 shares, valued at $130.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 21,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.11 million shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 133,000 shares. Farmers Merchants Invs accumulated 0% or 434 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Llc stated it has 5,280 shares. Morgan Dempsey Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,465 shares. Chesley Taft And Associates Limited Liability Co invested in 50,850 shares. 141,386 were reported by Zeke Capital Advsr Ltd Liability. Renaissance Tech accumulated 30,700 shares. Atria Investments Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 17,642 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Lc reported 0.13% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Keybank Association Oh invested in 0% or 36,374 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Llc owns 196,335 shares. Park Natl Oh reported 28,139 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 9,287 are held by Smithfield Trust. Livingston Gru Asset (Operating As Southport Management) holds 14,258 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Amp Cap Invsts Limited reported 0.06% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38M and $322.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Finl Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:UBNK) by 772,038 shares to 1.75 million shares, valued at $25.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hmn Finl Inc (NASDAQ:HMNF) by 17,383 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,140 shares, and has risen its stake in Pcsb Finl Corp.

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KEY’s profit will be $503.44M for 8.67 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.