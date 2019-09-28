As Keycorp New (KEY) Shares Rose, Trillium Asset Management Has Lowered by $8.60 Million Its Holding; Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Holding in Intelsat S A (I) Has Trimmed by $3.80 Million as Stock Rose

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 20.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 757,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.73 million, down from 957,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.71% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $23.07. About 1.73M shares traded or 14.95% up from the average. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Contracted Backlog $8.6B; 15/03/2018 – Intelsat Announces Early Tender Results for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT SEES FY REV. $2.06B TO $2.11B, EST. $2.11B; 09/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice Pres, Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss $66.8M; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Rev $543.8M; 15/03/2018 – INTELSAT: EARLY TENDER RESULTS BY UNIT INTELSAT CONNECT FINANCE; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 EBIT $1.56B-EBIT $1.61B; 06/04/2018 – INTELSAT SA – SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS NETWORK SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION WITH CO FOR SATELLITE SERVICES

Trillium Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 53.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trillium Asset Management Llc sold 506,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 435,677 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.73M, down from 941,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trillium Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $17.86. About 7.69M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp Profit Rises 29% — Earnings Review; 21/05/2018 – WestRock Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 09/05/2018 – KeyCorp Declares Increased Quarterly Common Dividend Of Twelve Cents Per Share; 30/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – TaxAct Helps KeyBank Customers Strengthen Financial Wellness; 14/05/2018 – Watts Water Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 23/05/2018 – Gates Industrial Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 23/04/2018 – KEYCORP KEY.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24.5; 05/03/2018 Bruce Murphy, Keycorp’s Head Of Corporate Responsibility, To Retire In 2018; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp, which manages about $5.19 billion and $455.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 500,000 shares to 934,000 shares, valued at $21.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-1.00 EPS, down 117.39% or $0.54 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-1.05 actual EPS reported by Intelsat S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 55 investors sold KEY shares while 197 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 770.84 million shares or 1.82% less from 785.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advsrs Asset Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). 80,840 were reported by Creative Planning. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.17% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 158,228 shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Susquehanna Intll Grp Llp accumulated 364,595 shares. Old Financial Bank In, Indiana-based fund reported 166,226 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 315 shares. Blair William And Company Il accumulated 20,954 shares. 258,753 are held by Meritage Portfolio Management. Macquarie Group Inc has 0.03% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 1.05M shares. First Personal Services owns 1,388 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Prudential Public Limited Co invested in 0.03% or 590,534 shares. Gp Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 423,544 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Com reported 0.01% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Moreover, Public Sector Pension Board has 0.02% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

