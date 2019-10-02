As Keycorp New (KEY) Share Value Rose, Rafferty Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $584,987; Howe & Rusling Raised Its Position in Conocophillips (COP) by $1.10 Million

Rafferty Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 14.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rafferty Asset Management Llc sold 34,411 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 197,702 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.51M, down from 232,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rafferty Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $17.16. About 1.33M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 04/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Common Equity Tier 1 10.03; 05/03/2018 Bruce Murphy, Keycorp’s Head Of Corporate Responsibility, To Retire In 2018; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – AT QTR-END, COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO WAS 10.03 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Broadcom, KeyCorp, and Gap: Cheap, and With Fast-Growing Dividends — Barrons.com; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – BOTH NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN BENEFITED FROM HIGHER INTEREST RATES IN QTR; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES $881 MLN VS $870 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 30/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Codexis Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Kennametal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31

Howe & Rusling Inc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 81.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howe & Rusling Inc bought 18,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The institutional investor held 40,787 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.49 million, up from 22,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $54.89. About 680,698 shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 23/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 12/05/2018 – Conoco authorized to seize $636 mln in Venezuela PDVSA assets -Curacao court; 11/05/2018 – PDVSA HAS TRANSFERRED OWNERSHIP OF OIL INVENTORIES AT ISLA REFINERY TO AVOID POTENTIAL SEIZURES; 23/05/2018 – Protesters urge workers at Libya’s eastern Waha oilfield to stop production; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘PRETTY MUCH DONE WITH ANY LARGE DIVESTMENT PROGRAM’; 10/05/2018 – Conoco says to maintain legal actions until PDVSA pays $2 bln award; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS BELIEVES HAS ‘INDUSTRY-LEADING’ POSITION IN LOW OPERATING COSTS; 06/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS HEAD ECONOMIST HELEN CURRIE SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 16/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – WAS ABLE TO DRILL A TOTAL OF SIX WELLS, INCLUDING AN ADDITIONAL WILLOW APPRAISAL WELL ON WESTERN NORTH SLOPE; 15/05/2018 – COP SEES FY 10+% OUTPUT GROWTH/DEBT-ADJ. SHR, 5+% MARGIN GROWTH

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold COP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 756.10 million shares or 3.16% less from 780.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 82,041 are owned by Bb&T Corporation. First Mercantile Trust Company holds 0.04% or 6,281 shares. Hemenway Tru Co Limited has invested 0.04% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 0.2% or 1.47 million shares. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 411,940 shares for 1.62% of their portfolio. White Pine Lc invested in 6,640 shares. Guinness Asset Mngmt has 1.53% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 154,700 shares. The Montana-based Stack Financial Management has invested 1.37% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Appleton Ma holds 6,167 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Charter Trust, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 20,901 shares. Adams Natural Fund invested in 342,100 shares. 40,343 are held by River Mercantile Asset Ltd Liability Partnership. Cardinal Cap Mngmt has invested 1.21% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Fred Alger Mngmt has invested 0.01% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Anchor Bolt Ltd Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 170,505 shares.

Howe & Rusling Inc, which manages about $798.49M and $578.73M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 1,977 shares to 49,757 shares, valued at $14.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc by 9,635 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,354 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 55 investors sold KEY shares while 197 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 770.84 million shares or 1.82% less from 785.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Earnest Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.36% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Moreover, Qs Ltd Liability has 0% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Whittier Of Nevada reported 0% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Moreover, Paragon Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Prudential Fin invested in 0.07% or 2.49M shares. Csat Inv Advisory Lp reported 3,087 shares. Moreover, Korea Investment has 0.1% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 1.27M shares. Motco owns 200,032 shares. The United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Assetmark holds 0% or 2,541 shares. Advisory Lc holds 35,995 shares. Brandywine Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 909,917 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 52,025 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 1.53 million are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 1.53 million shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on October, 17 before the open. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KEY’s profit will be $481.57M for 8.94 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.