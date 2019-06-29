As Keycorp New (KEY) Share Value Declined, First Republic Investment Management Increased Its Holding; As Comerica (CMA) Valuation Declined, Holder Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Has Upped Holding

First Republic Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 27.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc bought 51,191 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.55% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 238,068 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.75 million, up from 186,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $17.75. About 13.26 million shares traded or 28.80% up from the average. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 17.81% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 30/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – TaxAct Helps KeyBank Customers Strengthen Financial Wellness; 30/05/2018 – Kennametal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Its Prime Lending Rate to 4.75 %; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Its Prime Lending Rate To 4.75 Percent; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES $881 MLN VS $870 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust, Inc. Enters into a $118.7 million 10-Year Secured 4.5% Loan with KeyBank; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Noninterest Expense $1

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Comerica Inc (CMA) by 2.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc bought 4,788 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.66% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 239,415 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.55 million, up from 234,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Comerica Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $72.64. About 2.70 million shares traded or 51.00% up from the average. Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) has declined 25.60% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical CMA News: 17/04/2018 – Comerica 1Q Adj EPS $1.54; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA 1Q ADJ EPS $1.54, EST. $1.53; 17/04/2018 – COMERICA INC – EXPECTS GROWTH IN AVERAGE LOANS IN LINE WITH REAL GROSS DOMESTIC PRODUCT IN 2018; 09/03/2018 Morgan Rector to be Named Comerica Bank’s California Market President; 17/04/2018 – Comerica 1Q Noninterest Income $244 Million; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Comerica’s Ratings, Outlook Stable, And Assigns Prospective Shelf Ratings; 17/04/2018 – Comerica 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.41%; 24/04/2018 – Comerica Announces Dividend Increase And Results From Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 14/03/2018 – Comerica: Legacy Sterling Warrants Exercise Price Will Be Reduced to $7.159 a Shr; 24/04/2018 – Comerica Raises Dividend to 34c

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37M and $999.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnm Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 7,659 shares to 270,574 shares, valued at $12.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 (SPY) by 5,841 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,896 shares, and cut its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold CMA shares while 167 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 123.21 million shares or 4.56% less from 129.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Board invested in 0.07% or 358,295 shares. Comerica State Bank invested in 0.13% or 212,188 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv, a Connecticut-based fund reported 2,255 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management, a France-based fund reported 62,184 shares. Signaturefd Llc has 943 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mariner Ltd Company holds 3,237 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lakeview Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com reported 0.43% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Paloma Ptnrs Management Co stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Lord Abbett Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 578,300 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Conning reported 0.01% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated has 0% invested in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) for 36 shares. 5,278 are held by Caxton Associate L P. Valley Natl Advisers reported 0.13% in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Amp Cap Invsts has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA). Ameritas Inv Incorporated reported 2,881 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt owns 2.12% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 10.63 million shares. Stratos Wealth Partners, a Ohio-based fund reported 46,551 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.05% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). 750 are held by Benjamin F Edwards Company Inc. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 162,356 shares. Churchill Management invested 0.34% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Cibc Ww Markets holds 0.01% or 119,391 shares. 693,432 were accumulated by Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited. Buckingham Capital Management accumulated 60,246 shares. The Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans And Crocker has invested 0.02% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Cambridge Inv Rech has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Signaturefd Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 5,280 shares. Moreover, Atwood Palmer has 0% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Boston Advsr Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Whittier Com Of Nevada, a Nevada-based fund reported 3,007 shares.

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99 billion and $19.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA) by 32,298 shares to 181,922 shares, valued at $4.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (INDA) by 9,858 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,610 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).