As Keycorp New (KEY) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Mackenzie Financial Trimmed Holding by $1.22 Million; Palouse Capital Management Has Boosted Position in At&T (T) as Share Value Rose

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 9.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 81,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The hedge fund held 782,911 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.33 million, down from 864,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $16.45. About 8.86 million shares traded or 0.53% up from the average. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – “EXPECT TO MOVE TOWARDS HIGH END OF LONG-TERM EFFICIENCY RATIO TARGET OF 54%-56% BY THE END OF THIS YEAR” – CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES $881 MLN VS $870 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 30/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 30/04/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Codexis Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Timken Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Noninterest Income $601; 30/05/2018 – Ferro Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Palouse Capital Management Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 14.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palouse Capital Management Inc bought 25,567 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 207,630 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.51 million, up from 182,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $34.86. About 31.26M shares traded or 8.22% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 18/05/2018 – FCC investigating reports website flaw exposed mobile phone locations; 17/04/2018 – AT&T, Time Warner CEOs to Take the Stand in Defense of Merger; 22/03/2018 – Bigger AT&T would `squelch’ competition, says DoJ; 30/05/2018 – AT&T to Webcast Keynote by David Christopher at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference on June 6; 13/03/2018 – JUDGE DENIES BID BY EX-DOJ OFFICIALS TO INTERVENE IN AT&T CASE; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Rev $38B; 18/04/2018 – AT&T Seen Having Edge Over U.S. in Court Battle for Time Warner; 11/05/2018 – Cohen Episode Humbles AT&T’s Vaunted Washington Lobbying Corps; 07/03/2018 – VRIO CORP SAYS PROPOSED IPO PRICE IS AN ESTIMATE SOLELY FOR CALCULATING SEC REGISTRATION FEE; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement for Potential IPO of Minority Stake in DIRECTV Latin Amer

Palouse Capital Management Inc, which manages about $320.11 million and $260.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 27,778 shares to 43,464 shares, valued at $5.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 94,565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,267 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&R Capital Management holds 132,387 shares or 0.93% of its portfolio. 70,587 were reported by Jones Lllp. Beach Counsel Pa accumulated 85,220 shares. Private Advisor Grp Inc Limited Liability, a New Jersey-based fund reported 753,168 shares. Eastern Bancorp reported 511,744 shares. Orleans Capital Mngmt La holds 1.75% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 72,633 shares. Michigan-based Columbia Asset Management has invested 1.04% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). First Citizens Bank And Tru Communications owns 179,144 shares. Ashfield Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability has 0.2% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Psagot Investment House Ltd reported 0.61% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Pinnacle Fin Prns accumulated 0.68% or 268,653 shares. Private Trust Com Na has 119,963 shares. Moreover, Pub Sector Pension Invest Board has 0.17% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Assetmark holds 0.02% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 82,318 shares. Andra Ap accumulated 47,300 shares or 0.04% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Longer Invs stated it has 68,630 shares or 1.28% of all its holdings. North Star Management has invested 0% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Sky Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co reported 25,276 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 941,842 shares for 0.75% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & Com, a Missouri-based fund reported 750 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated holds 2,738 shares. British Columbia Investment has invested 0.09% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Ssi Invest Management, a California-based fund reported 18,932 shares. Advisory Alpha Llc reported 229 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman holds 1,604 shares. Winfield Assoc stated it has 17,355 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System reported 1.63 million shares. Paragon Capital Mgmt Limited accumulated 18,569 shares. Fiduciary Tru holds 472,591 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Intact Invest Management accumulated 17,000 shares.

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70 billion and $41.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (EWG) by 1.93 million shares to 3.23M shares, valued at $87.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 97,835 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,511 shares, and has risen its stake in Granite Real Estate Invt Tr.

