As Keycorp New (KEY) Market Value Declined, Castine Capital Management Cut Stake; Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Upped Micron Technology (Call) (MU) Stake by $8.20 Million as Valuation Declined

Castine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 43.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc sold 333,378 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 426,924 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.72 million, down from 760,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $18. About 5.64 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 17.81% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp Profit Rises 29% — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $61 MLN VS $63 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 30/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – KeyCorp: Acquired Key Insurance & Benefits Services Inc. as Part of 2016 Merger With First Niagara Fincl Group; 25/05/2018 – Wabco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 24/05/2018 – Forward Air Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12 PER SHARE; 11/05/2018 – KeyBank Releases Corporate Responsibility Report and 2017 Community Benefits Plan Results; 30/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Call) (MU) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 400,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.53M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $39.42. About 17.69M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Rent the Runway, Union Pacific and Micron; 01/05/2018 – EINHORN: MADE MONEY OFF SHORT TESLA, LONG MICRON POSITIONS; 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Micron and Intel Extend their Leadership in 3D NAND Flash memory; 23/03/2018 – GLOBAL MARKETS-Trade war fears roil equity markets while yen, bonds gain; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom for Intuit? Or Micron? Strange Pickings in RBC’s M&A Screen — Barron’s Blog; 22/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $68; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises 3Q View To Rev $7.7B-$7.8B; 31/05/2018 – CORRECTED-MICRON TECHNOLOGY SHARES DOWN 3.3 PCT PREMARKET; MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL WEIGHT (CORRECTS; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Wednesday Sector Leaders: Energy, Technology & Communications – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: LMT, TDG, MU – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Needham leaves Micron sidelines after earnings – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Crash Protection For Micron – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Today: Semis Rally, Micron Earnings, Suing FB and GOOGL? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Allied Advisory Services Inc has invested 0.1% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 45,100 are held by Quantitative Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Gemmer Asset Lc has 0.01% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Synovus Finance Corp reported 0.04% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Eqis owns 39,081 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0.14% or 86.10M shares in its portfolio. Herald Investment invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 638,734 are owned by Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc. The Nebraska-based Ameritas Incorporated has invested 0.08% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 34,400 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Company holds 466,245 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Hartford Inv Management stated it has 210,211 shares. Hartwell J M Lp holds 0.16% or 20,950 shares. Moreover, Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership has 0.04% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 361,648 shares. South Dakota Inv Council invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76 billion and $3.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 203,330 shares to 96,670 shares, valued at $3.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rexnord Corp New (NYSE:RXN) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,000 shares, and cut its stake in Liveramp Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Of Nevada Incorporated holds 3,007 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Destination Wealth holds 4,485 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Country Club Na has 375,158 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Ohio-based Cap Advsrs Lc has invested 0% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Perkins Coie Trust Communication invested 0.01% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Lsv Asset stated it has 13.36M shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Global Invests Communications Ltd holds 37,947 shares. Cibc Ww has 0.01% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Bbva Compass State Bank holds 0.05% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 48,081 shares. Basswood Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 1.23% stake. Hanson Mcclain stated it has 73 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Atwood & Palmer invested 0% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Twin Mgmt owns 0.09% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 121,600 shares. Fifth Third Fincl Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 298,890 shares. Everence Management has invested 0.05% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Verizon risks losing a key 5G battle to AT&T and T-Mobile, says analyst – MarketWatch” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: KeyCorp, Procter & Gamble and Mohawk Industries – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “Square Cash Is Beating PayPal’s Venmo in This 1 Key Area – The Motley Fool” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 21, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Deal premium key for CBS-Viacom talks – Imperial – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.44 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.44 per share. KEY’s profit will be $443.64 million for 10.23 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.