As Keycorp New (KEY) Market Valuation Rose, Brant Point Investment Management Decreased by $510,000 Its Holding; Cryder Capital Partners Llp Position in Hca Healthcare (HCA) Has Lifted by $16.87 Million

Cryder Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 18.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cryder Capital Partners Llp bought 124,953 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 815,527 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.24 million, up from 690,574 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cryder Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $129.07. About 1.01 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 24/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.33, EST. $2.08; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE – ENTERED INTO ADDITIONAL JOINDER AGREEMENT WITH NEW APPROXIMATELY $1.166 BLN SENIOR SECURED TERM B-11 LOAN CREDIT FACILITY; 21/05/2018 – CNBC: HCA and KKR team up for Envision bid; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named Pres of HCA’s Far West Division; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 Rev $45B-$46B; 01/05/2018 – HCA REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY REV. $45B TO $46B; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Latest 1Q Includes $92 Million Tax Benefit; 21/05/2018 – ENVISION HEALTHCARE SHARES UP 3.3 PCT PREMARKET AFTER REUTERS REPORTS, CITING SOURCES THAT HCA, KKR TEAM UP TO BID FOR CO

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 13.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold 30,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The hedge fund held 196,217 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.48 million, down from 226,217 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $18.27. About 10.43M shares traded or 12.41% up from the average. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 02/05/2018 – KeyBank Ranked #35 of “Top 50 Companies for Diversity” by DiversityInc; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES $881 MLN VS $870 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 23/05/2018 – Myers Industries Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 30/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 30/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – KeyBank Receives Ninth Consecutive “Outstanding” Rating From OCC On Community Reinvestment Act Exam; 21/05/2018 – WestRock Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 30/04/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP – CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12 PER COMMON SHARE REPRESENTS A 14% INCREASE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold HCA shares while 211 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 233.42 million shares or 0.46% less from 234.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lyrical Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 3.35M shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.11% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Metropolitan Life Ins Com New York holds 49,360 shares. Zweig has 35,974 shares. Moreover, Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Limited Company has 0.09% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Cibc Bank Usa holds 0.11% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 5,560 shares. Cryder Ptnrs Llp holds 16.31% or 815,527 shares in its portfolio. 180,861 were accumulated by First Republic Investment Mgmt. Massachusetts Financial Company Ma invested in 2.03 million shares or 0.11% of the stock. Allstate holds 0.06% or 24,916 shares. Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 578 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) invested in 1,617 shares. Bp Plc owns 28,000 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Todd Asset Management Ltd Com, a Kentucky-based fund reported 114,748 shares. 36,903 are owned by Amalgamated Bancshares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 55 investors sold KEY shares while 197 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 770.84 million shares or 1.82% less from 785.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 19,000 are held by First Citizens National Bank & Trust Com. Paragon Capital Limited Liability Co owns 0.01% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 1,000 shares. Next Financial Gp owns 2,530 shares. South State Corporation accumulated 23,538 shares. Kempen Cap Mngmt Nv holds 1.8% or 1.17 million shares. Lord Abbett Ltd Company holds 0.21% or 3.58 million shares. First Personal Fincl Ser invested 0.01% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). 334,682 are held by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Miles has invested 0.28% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Aperio Gp Ltd Llc has 893,864 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Liability Com owns 325,000 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Management invested in 50,703 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Connable Office Incorporated reported 115,800 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking Corp owns 823,679 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc stated it has 100,574 shares.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12 million and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Callon Pete Co Del (NYSE:CPE) by 425,844 shares to 500,844 shares, valued at $3.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Asgn Inc by 15,454 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,475 shares, and has risen its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line In (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on October, 17 before the open. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KEY’s profit will be $481.58 million for 9.52 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.