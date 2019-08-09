As Keycorp New Com (KEY) Valuation Rose, Piedmont Investment Advisors Lifted Its Stake by $2.68 Million; Private Asset Management Holding in Bp Plc Adr (BP) Has Upped as Market Value Declined

Private Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Bp Plc Adr (BP) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc bought 8,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 168,104 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.35M, up from 159,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $37.18. About 9.38 million shares traded or 50.78% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 22/05/2018 – POLAND’S BIGGEST LENDER PKO BP CEO SAYS EXPECTS FURTHER BANKS CONSOLIDATION; 01/05/2018 – BP hints at future dividend increases; 10/04/2018 – BP: Fields Expected to Come on Stream in 2020; 24/05/2018 – ERSTE SEES 20 BP RISK COSTS 2018, UP TO 30 BP OVER CYCLE: CRO; 10/04/2018 – BP CFO BRIAN GILVARY COMMENTS AT BNEF SUMMIT IN NY; 12/03/2018 – New Jersey AG: Attorney General Grewal Announces Total of $196 Million in MTBE Settlements with Sunoco, BP and Shell; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT, EXCHANGED HOT FOR CHARTER AGREEMENT WITH BP MAURITANIA INVESTMENTS, BP SENEGAL INVESTMENTS; 09/03/2018 – BP IS STUDYING FUEL INFRASTRUCTURE PROJECTS IN MEXICO: GRANADA; 10/04/2018 – BP UPSTREAM CEO BERNARD LOONEY SPEAKS IN LONDON; 10/04/2018 – BP: TESLA BATTERY AT WIND FARM WILL HELP MANAGE INTERMITTENCY

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Keycorp New Com (KEY) by 144.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc bought 178,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 302,145 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76M, up from 123,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Keycorp New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $16.52. About 8.00M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 30/05/2018 – Ferro Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 22/05/2018 – Kennametal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES $881 MLN VS $870 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $61M, EST. $63.8M; 21/05/2018 – Rexnord Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Takes Var Rtg Acts On Five KeyCorp Student Loan Trusts; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Noninterest Income $601; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust, Inc. Enters into a $118.7 million 10-Year Secured 4.5% Loan with KeyBank; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 38C

Private Asset Management Inc, which manages about $561.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 29,138 shares to 732,176 shares, valued at $20.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 7,001 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,405 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Service reported 0.18% stake. Yorktown Mngmt & Research Inc holds 0.42% or 81,600 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability has 0.11% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Stifel Corporation reported 1.03M shares. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can invested in 934,739 shares. Royal London Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 416,454 shares. Juncture Wealth Strategies Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.13% or 10,270 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Farmers & Merchants Invs invested 0% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). The Ohio-based Trust Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 0.17% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Kentucky Retirement System invested in 0.07% or 44,105 shares. 73,735 were reported by Stephens Ar. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag owns 5.34M shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. 1.10 million were reported by Comerica Bank & Trust. Bokf Na has invested 0.01% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).