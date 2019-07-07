As Keycorp New Com (KEY) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Tributary Capital Management Decreased Stake; Greystone Managed Investments Has Decreased Holding in Open Text (OTEX) by $922,716

Tributary Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Keycorp New Com (KEY) by 39.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc sold 36,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 56,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $882,000, down from 92,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Keycorp New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $18. About 5.72M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 17.81% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 22/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES $881 MLN VS $870 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/05/2018 – Heartland Express Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 30/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 29/05/2018 – Myers Industries Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $61M, EST. $63.8M; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – AT QTR-END, TIER 1 RISK-BASED CAPITAL RATIO WAS 10.84 PCT; 10/05/2018 – Federal Signal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 29/03/2018 – KeyBank Enters Into Agreement to Sell Key Insurance & Benefits Services, Inc. to USI Insurance Services

Greystone Managed Investments Inc decreased its stake in Open Text Corp (OTEX) by 3.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greystone Managed Investments Inc sold 24,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 612,106 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.51M, down from 636,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc who had been investing in Open Text Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $42. About 420,534 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.27% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.84% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Net $58.8M; 17/04/2018 – Hedge fund manager Cliff Robbins reveals investment in software company Open Text; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: ROBBINS SAYS OPEN TEXT MISPRICED, INEXPENSIVE COMPANY; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – ROBBINS SEES 40%-50% UPSIDE POTENTIAL FOR OPEN TEXT; 30/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT -AMENDMENT OF TERM LOAN INCREASES AMOUNT TO US$1 BLN, EXTENDS MATURITY DATE TO 2025, REDUCES INTEREST RATE MARGIN BY 25 BASIS POINTS; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Open Text’s Prpsd US$1B Term Loan ‘BBB-‘ (RR: ‘1’); 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q REV. $686M, EST. $691.8M; 15/05/2018 – OpenText to Bring Security to the Edges of the Network and Beyond; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q Adj EPS 54c

More notable recent Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Open Text Corporation (OTEX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Brazilian Telecom Leader TIM S/A Digitally Transforms Invoicing with OpenText Customer Experience Management – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “New OpenText Content Management Services to be Delivered through SAP® Cloud Platform – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Open Text (OTEX) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 60.87% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.23 per share. OTEX’s profit will be $99.51 million for 28.38 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Open Text Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.04% EPS growth.

Greystone Managed Investments Inc, which manages about $1.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 6,961 shares to 37,594 shares, valued at $3.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9,298 shares in the quarter, for a total of 291,269 shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. At State Bank reported 36,100 shares. Mycio Wealth Limited Liability Company stated it has 14,705 shares. Bp Public Ltd Com holds 122,000 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Comm Bankshares reported 28,459 shares. The Kansas-based Waddell & Reed Financial has invested 0.15% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Clearbridge Invs Lc owns 7.61M shares. First Republic Inc reported 238,068 shares. Massachusetts-based Fiduciary Trust Communications has invested 0.2% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Barclays Public Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% or 1.46 million shares. The Virginia-based Lowe Brockenbrough And Incorporated has invested 0.54% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd accumulated 0.41% or 325,000 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America stated it has 2,910 shares. Bluemountain Cap Management Limited Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Grp One Trading LP reported 0% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Castine Capital Ltd holds 2.08% or 426,924 shares.

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 21, 2019 – Benzinga” on June 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “The Key Takeaways From General Electric at the Paris Air Show – The Motley Fool” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI): Are Analysts Bullish? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Key Energy Services Receives Notice From NYSE Regarding Continued Listing Requirements – GlobeNewswire” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Weekly Tech Stock News: Key Apple Exec Leaves, Slack Stock Gets a Buy Rating, and More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03B and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 60,457 shares to 533,025 shares, valued at $33.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sykes Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 79,989 shares in the quarter, for a total of 623,692 shares, and has risen its stake in Msg Network Inc Cl A.

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.44 per share. KEY’s profit will be $443.64 million for 10.23 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.