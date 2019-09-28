As Keycorp (KEY) Valuation Rose, Raub Brock Capital Management LP Has Increased by $3.82 Million Its Stake; Brinker Capital Has Lifted Its Position in At&T (T) by $936,705

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Keycorp Inc (KEY) by 22.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp bought 224,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.34 million, up from 977,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Keycorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $17.86. About 7.69M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 30/04/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – Federal Signal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – KeyCorp Declares Increased Quarterly Common Dividend Of Twelve Cents Per Share; 29/03/2018 – KEYBANK IN PACT TO SELL KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, TO; 10/05/2018 – Federal Signal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 01/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 02/04/2018 – KeyCorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Preston Hollow Capital Completes Financing of El Centro Regional Medical Center; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Takes Var Rtg Acts On Five KeyCorp Student Loan Trusts; 29/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Brinker Capital Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 8.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brinker Capital Inc bought 28,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 368,830 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.36 million, up from 340,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brinker Capital Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $37.43. About 21.05M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: TIME WARNER DEAL SET TO CLOSE AFTER JUDGE’S RULING; 11/04/2018 – AT&T and Crown Castle Expand Strategic Relationship; 20/04/2018 – AT&T Builds On 5G Foundation In More Than 100 New Markets; 30/05/2018 – AT&T INC – REITERATED THAT COMPANY EXPECTS ANNUALIZED COST SYNERGIES OF $1.5 BLN BY END OF THIRD YEAR AFTER CLOSE; 18/04/2018 – AT&T STATEMENT ON PLANNED VRIO IPO; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Intel, FedEx, AT&T among drone pilot winners -universities; 09/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S CHINA STEEL 2002.TW SAYS FEB SALES AT T$26.7 BLN; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$78.36 BLN; 25/04/2018 – AT&T 1Q Postpaid Churn 0.84%; 20/04/2018 – AT&T Accused of Stealing Technology Behind Streaming-News System

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Insiders Selling KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Enbridge denied key Line 3 permit by Minnesota regulator – Seeking Alpha” published on September 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Be Sure To Check Out KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Stifel Augments Diversified Industrials Practice With Key Investment Banking Hires – GlobeNewswire” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Cannabis Could Be a Key Part of Shopify’s Growth – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95M and $488.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sherwin (NYSE:SHW) by 1,705 shares to 47,224 shares, valued at $21.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6,851 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,342 shares, and cut its stake in Nike Inc. Class B (NYSE:NKE).

Brinker Capital Inc, which manages about $16.19 billion and $2.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 12,260 shares to 43,822 shares, valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWB) by 12,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,794 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T CEO met with Elliott – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T: DirecTV Divestment Is A Good Idea – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T: Let It Run, For Now – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Shares A Year Ago You’d Have Made 86% – Yahoo Finance” published on September 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 28, 2019.

