As Keycorp (KEY) Valuation Declined, Patten & Patten Trimmed by $533,025 Its Stake; Ulysses Management Has Increased Its Hd Supply Hdlgs (HDS) Position by $401,362 as Share Value Declined

Patten & Patten Inc decreased its stake in Keycorp (KEY) by 6.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc sold 35,535 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.55% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 555,821 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.75M, down from 591,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Keycorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $17.75. About 13.26 million shares traded or 28.80% up from the average. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 17.81% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 29/03/2018 – KeyCorp: Acquired Key Insurance & Benefits Services Inc. as Part of 2016 Merger With First Niagara Fincl Group; 29/03/2018 – KEYBANK IN PACT TO SELL KEY INSURANCE & BENEFITS SERVICES, TO; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Common Equity Tier 1 10.03; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 12C/SHR, FROM 10.5C, EST. 12C; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Trust, Inc. Enters into a $118.7 million 10-Year Secured 4.5% Loan with KeyBank; 12/04/2018 – TaxAct Helps KeyBank Customers Strengthen Financial Wellness; 25/04/2018 – Preston Hollow Capital Completes Financing of El Centro Regional Medical Center; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP DECLARES INCREASED QTRLY COMMON DIV OF TWELVEC/SHR; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP – CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12 PER COMMON SHARE REPRESENTS A 14% INCREASE; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – AT QTR-END, COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO WAS 10.03 PCT

Ulysses Management Llc increased its stake in Hd Supply Hdlgs Inc (HDS) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc bought 9,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 771,689 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.45 million, up from 762,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hdlgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $40.28. About 3.69 million shares traded or 132.73% up from the average. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has risen 7.46% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 05/03/2018 HD Supply Completes Acquisition Of A.H. Harris; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q EBIT $174M-EBIT $184M; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Sales $5.760B-$5.910B; 13/03/2018 – HDS SEES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $174M TO $184M, EST. $173.0M (2 EST.); 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.99-Adj EPS $3.21; 19/04/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS- ON APRIL 18, BOARD ACCEPTED BETSY S. ATKINS’S RESIGNATION AND REDUCED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 9 TO 8 EFFECTIVE WITH HER RESIGNATION; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EPS 49C; 25/04/2018 – CONSUM PROD SFTY: HD SUPPLY RECALLS CEILING FANS DUE TO IMPACT; 25/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: HD Supply Recalls Ceiling Fans Due to Impact Hazard (Recall Alert); 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC – PRELIMINARY NET SALES IN FEB 2018 WERE ABOUT $391 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold HDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47 billion and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 6.21 billion shares to 1.55 million shares, valued at $437.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.59 billion shares in the quarter, leaving it with 254,000 shares, and cut its stake in Groupon Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:GRPN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Patten & Patten Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $911.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7,766 shares to 294,747 shares, valued at $15.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 4,898 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,843 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson And Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on July, 23 before the open. They expect $0.44 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.44 per share. KEY’s profit will be $443.64M for 10.09 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.00% EPS growth.

