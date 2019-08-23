As Keycorp (KEY) Shares Rose, Hillsdale Investment Management Trimmed by $342,900 Its Stake; Barr E S & Co Has Decreased Nike Cl B (NKE) Position as Stock Rose

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Keycorp (KEY) by 97.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc sold 22,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9,000, down from 23,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Keycorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $16.5. About 898,107 shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $952 MLN VS $929 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Noninterest Income $601; 01/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 02/05/2018 – KeyBank Ranked #35 of “Top 50 Companies for Diversity” by DiversityInc; 21/04/2018 – DJ KeyCorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEY); 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – AT QTR-END, TIER 1 RISK-BASED CAPITAL RATIO WAS 10.84 PCT; 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 24/05/2018 – Timken Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 30/05/2018 – Forward Air Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Barr E S & Co decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co sold 5,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 258,539 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.77M, down from 263,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $82.59. About 1.31M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 09/04/2018 – Nike Buys Computer Vision Firm Invertex; 15/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS PARKER WILL BE CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT, CEO BEYOND 2020; 15/03/2018 – Nike, Inc. Announces That Mark Parker Will Continue as Chairman, President and CEO beyond 2020; 16/03/2018 – Top Nike executives’ departures reflect a cultural issue of workplace misconduct, says Pro4ma’s Dunn; 24/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Fashion and sport brands clash in luxury sneakers race; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: EXPANDING PRODUCT OFFERINGS ON AMAZON PILOT; 13/03/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $78 TARGET PRICE; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike Executive Leaves in Wake of Workplace Complaints; 15/03/2018 – Nike: Names Elliott Hill President of Consumer and Marketplace; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s Head of Diversity Leaves Amid Review of Corporate Culture

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KEY’s profit will be $487.30M for 8.59 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement reported 193,705 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) invested 0% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Moreover, Stifel Financial has 0.05% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 1.03M shares. California-based Fdx Advsrs has invested 0.01% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Kistler has 0.03% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Wedgewood Invsts Pa holds 10,933 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.04% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Patten & Patten Incorporated Tn holds 0.96% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 555,821 shares. Glenmede Trust Company Na reported 0% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). First Advsrs LP invested 0.04% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Etrade Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.01% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) or 3.18 million shares. Japan-based Asset Management One has invested 0.05% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.02% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 262,526 shares. 819,593 were reported by Churchill Mgmt Corporation.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Points Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:PCOM) by 71,400 shares to 414,400 shares, valued at $5.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avx Corp New (NYSE:AVX) by 34,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 148,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Restaurant Brands Intl Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based House has invested 0.86% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). L & S Advsrs stated it has 1.11% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Mason Street Advisors Lc reported 0.31% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 12,947 shares. Lourd Cap Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.04% or 5,289 shares. Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership accumulated 54,237 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 180,207 are owned by London Co Of Virginia. Clean Yield Group reported 5,025 shares. Stewart And Patten Co Limited Liability Corp reported 2,972 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Argent Trust reported 0.26% stake. Alta Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Fisher Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company owns 50,755 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Inc has invested 0.04% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Plante Moran Finance Advsr Ltd Company has 569 shares.

Barr E S & Co, which manages about $978.77 million and $965.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 25,645 shares to 135,051 shares, valued at $13.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Moody’s Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 30,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,455 shares, and has risen its stake in Markel Corp Com (NYSE:MKL).