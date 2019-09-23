As Keycorp (KEY) Shares Rose, Calamos Advisors Has Trimmed by $3.82 Million Its Position; Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Has Boosted Unilever Nv New York Shrs (UN) Stake by $489,240 as Stock Price Declined

Calamos Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Keycorp (KEY) by 29.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Calamos Advisors Llc sold 224,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 533,625 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.47 million, down from 758,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Calamos Advisors Llc who had been investing in Keycorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $17.81. About 7.08M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: SLOWDOWN IN NONINTEREST-BEARING DEPOSIT GROWTH IS CREDIT NEGATIVE FOR US BANKS; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – AT QTR-END, COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO WAS 10.03 PCT; 29/05/2018 – Myers Industries Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – AT QTR-END, TIER 1 RISK-BASED CAPITAL RATIO WAS 10.84 PCT; 21/05/2018 – KeyCorp: KeyBank Now Offering Zelle in Bank’s Mobile App and Online Banking Experience; 25/04/2018 – Officer Mago Gifts 178 Of KeyCorp; 05/03/2018 Bruce Murphy, Keycorp’s Head Of Corporate Responsibility, To Retire In 2018; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $61M, EST. $63.8M; 30/04/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp Reports First Quarter 2018 Net Income Of $402 Million, Or $.38 Per Common Share

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Unilever Nv New York Shrs (UN) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc bought 8,154 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 114,166 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.93 million, up from 106,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Unilever Nv New York Shrs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $157.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $59.66. About 835,428 shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 12/04/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER SAYS HARISH MANWANI TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN; 02/05/2018 – UNILEVER SAYS ALL RESOLUTIONS APPROVED AT AGM; 15/03/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Unilever Chooses Netherlands Over UK For Headquarters; 14/03/2018 – Unilever Board Decides to Locate Headquarters in Rotterdam; 06/03/2018 Unilever Grows U.S. Urban Farming Commitment with New Mission-Based Brand; 22/03/2018 – Unilever shareholders speak out over London delisting fears; 20/03/2018 – UNILEVER ULVR UNILEVER PRICES $2.1BILLION BOND ON US MKT; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Unveils Restructuring, Plans to Remain in London; 12/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Hindustan Unilever sues former top officials for data theft – Mint; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q REV. 90B RUPEES

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83B and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Select Sector Spdr (XLE) by 8,445 shares to 12,880 shares, valued at $821,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci United Kingdom In by 10,665 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,002 shares, and cut its stake in Intel (NASDAQ:INTC).

More notable recent The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Jinkosolar is Invited to the UN Climate Action Summit 2019 – PRNewswire” on September 23, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Stocks That Should Be Every Young Investorâ€™s First Choice – Investorplace.com” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cutting emissions ahead of U.N. climate summit – Seeking Alpha” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Best UK Stocks – Benzinga” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nydailynews.com‘s news article titled: “Parents of UN students donâ€™t want them in photo op with Melania Trump – New York Daily News” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Key shareholder urges Callon Petroleum to pursue sale – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Be Sure To Check Out KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “BNY Mellon and KeyBank Expand Their Trade Processing Services Relationship – PRNewswire” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “KeyCorp Lowers Its Prime Lending Rate To 5.00 Percent – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 55 investors sold KEY shares while 197 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 770.84 million shares or 1.82% less from 785.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hartford Mgmt reported 296,859 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 52,025 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Heritage Investors Management reported 0.09% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 1,000 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 18,104 shares. Massachusetts Finance Serv Communications Ma holds 0.05% or 6.45M shares. Gradient Investments Ltd owns 45 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards Inc stated it has 1,181 shares. Profund Advsr Llc owns 33,890 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv invested 0.01% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Hsbc Public Limited Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Park National Corporation Oh holds 0.02% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 22,821 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0% or 11,277 shares. Schroder Invest Mngmt reported 159,585 shares.

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on October, 17 before the open. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KEY’s profit will be $481.43 million for 9.28 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

Calamos Advisors Llc, which manages about $26.54 billion and $18.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vf Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 20,916 shares to 97,568 shares, valued at $8.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 4,342 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,497 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY).