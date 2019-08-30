As Keycorp (KEY) Share Price Rose, Holder Strs Ohio Trimmed Holding; As Dominion Energy (D) Market Valuation Declined, Veritable LP Has Raised by $312,816 Its Stake

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Keycorp (KEY) by 39.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio sold 168,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 262,526 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13M, down from 431,014 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Keycorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $16.45. About 8.18 million shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 29/05/2018 – Federal Signal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 01/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 21/05/2018 – Rexnord Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 24/05/2018 – Forward Air Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 02/05/2018 – KeyBank Ranked #35 of “Top 50 Companies for Diversity” by DiversityInc; 25/05/2018 – Harsco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 – KEYCORP KEY.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24.5; 23/05/2018 – Gates Industrial Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 21/05/2018 – WestRock Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31

Veritable Lp increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritable Lp bought 4,116 shares as the company's stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 45,264 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, up from 41,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritable Lp who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $77.76. About 3.02M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Who Has Been Buying Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares? – Yahoo Finance" on June 30, 2019

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. Shares for $499,994 were bought by BENNETT JAMES A.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.19% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Fred Alger Mngmt reported 65 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Spinnaker reported 5,576 shares stake. Finance Corporation has 4,207 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Putnam Investments Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 131,189 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 1.30M shares. River Road Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 360,318 shares. St Germain D J invested 0.12% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag invested in 5.20 million shares. 5,000 are held by United Fire Group Incorporated. Gamble Jones Counsel reported 3,166 shares. Macnealy Hoover Mngmt Inc owns 6,850 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 161,976 shares. Andra Ap reported 77,500 shares. Strategic Advsr holds 0.19% or 6,319 shares.

Veritable Lp, which manages about $12.94 billion and $4.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mid Amer Apt Cmntys Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 3,673 shares to 2,171 shares, valued at $237,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 41,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 272,198 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KEY’s profit will be $472.79 million for 8.57 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 13,000 shares to 90,000 shares, valued at $3.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tiffany & Co (NYSE:TIF) by 37,052 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,903 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 28,459 are held by Commerce Comml Bank. Cleararc Incorporated holds 0.07% or 24,460 shares in its portfolio. First Mercantile invested 0.02% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Kentucky Retirement Tru Fund reported 20,057 shares. Whittier Trust Company reported 0% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag reported 0.05% stake. New England Research And Mngmt holds 0.4% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) or 37,695 shares. First Republic Investment Mgmt holds 0.02% or 238,068 shares. 1,006 were reported by Moody Fincl Bank Division. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 781,245 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc owns 52,915 shares. California-based Capital Financial Advisers Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Neuberger Berman Gp Limited holds 1.17M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Brant Point Inv Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.45% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). 152,359 are held by Commonwealth National Bank Of.

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Did KeyCorp's (NYSE:KEY) Share Price Deserve to Gain 26%? – Yahoo Finance" on June 03, 2019