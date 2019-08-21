As Keycorp (KEY) Market Valuation Rose, Connable Office Lifted Its Stake; Sysco (SYY) Shares Declined While Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al Has Lowered Holding by $33.81 Million

Connable Office Inc increased its stake in Keycorp (KEY) by 714.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connable Office Inc bought 101,107 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 115,250 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, up from 14,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connable Office Inc who had been investing in Keycorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $16.26. About 7.07M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 29/05/2018 – Federal Signal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 12C/SHR, FROM 10.5C, EST. 12C; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – AT QTR-END, COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO WAS 10.03 PCT; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Common Equity Tier 1 10.03; 02/04/2018 – KeyCorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Ferro Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on KeyCorp’s comment on loan growth withdrawn; 29/03/2018 – KeyCorp: Acquired Key Insurance & Benefits Services Inc. as Part of 2016 Merger With First Niagara Fincl Group; 02/05/2018 – KeyBank Ranked #35 of “Top 50 Companies for Diversity” by DiversityInc; 30/05/2018 – Kennametal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 75.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al sold 512,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 165,500 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.05M, down from 677,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $72.8. About 2.27 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 03/04/2018 – Sysco Completes Kent Frozen Foods Acquisition; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Raises Previously Announced Tender Cap From $200M to $230.5M; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Names John Hinshaw a Director, Expanding Board to 14; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO NAMES HINSHAW TO BOARD EXPANDING NUMBER ON BOARD TO 14; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SALES INCREASED 6.1% TO $14.3 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Tax Rate 9.5%; 22/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 2018 Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference

