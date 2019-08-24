As Keycorp Com Usd1.00 (KEY) Market Value Rose, Ftb Advisors Lowered Holding; As Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) Market Valuation Rose, Centurylink Investment Management Company Lowered Holding

Centurylink Investment Management Company decreased its stake in Graham Hldgs Co (GHC) by 21.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centurylink Investment Management Company sold 482 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.17% . The institutional investor held 1,736 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, down from 2,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centurylink Investment Management Company who had been investing in Graham Hldgs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $19.55 during the last trading session, reaching $701.41. About 19,864 shares traded. Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) has risen 32.28% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GHC News: 24/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO – PRICING OF $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF ITS SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 14/05/2018 – Kaplan Educational Foundation Honors Daniel R. Porterfield for Commitment to lnclusivity and Student Success; 03/05/2018 – Graham Holdings Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Graham Holdings 1Q EPS $7.78; 20/04/2018 – The New York Mets and Kaplan Test Prep to Present College Prep Day at Citi Field on May 3 to Help Students Navigate the Admissions Process; 27/05/2018 – Kaplan Test Prep and CBLA Collaborate to Publish First Official OET Study Guide; 07/03/2018 – Graham Holdings Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – The New York Mets and Kaplan Test Prep to Present College Prep Day at Citi Field on May 3 to Help Students Navigate the; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Graham Holdings’ Sr Unscd Nts ‘BB+’ (Rcvy: ‘3’); 30/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS IN AMENDED CREDIT PACT FOR $300M 5-YR REVOLVER

Ftb Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Keycorp Com Usd1.00 (KEY) by 95.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc sold 29,617 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 1,516 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23,000, down from 31,133 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Keycorp Com Usd1.00 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.56% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $15.98. About 8.64M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q EPS 38c; 25/05/2018 – Lennox Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: SLOWDOWN IN NONINTEREST-BEARING DEPOSIT GROWTH IS CREDIT NEGATIVE FOR US BANKS; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 38C; 29/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Broadcom, KeyCorp, and Gap: Cheap, and With Fast-Growing Dividends — Barrons.com; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP SEES FY18 NET INTEREST INCOME $3.95B-$4.05B; 02/04/2018 – KeyCorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Takes Var Rtg Acts On Five KeyCorp Student Loan Trusts

More notable recent Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Kaplan Acquires the Healthcare Assets of Becker Professional Education – Business Wire” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Graham Holdings Co (GHC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Graham Holdings Company Acquires Clyde’s Restaurant Group – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Anthony Plosz Named Graham Media Group CTO – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Centurylink Investment Management Company, which manages about $18.36B and $245.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Data Corp New by 12,038 shares to 69,154 shares, valued at $1.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Business Machs Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 3,027 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,927 shares, and has risen its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornercap Inv Counsel accumulated 0.42% or 194,263 shares. Australia-based Macquarie Gp Limited has invested 0.03% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 398,889 shares. Kistler invested in 0.03% or 4,476 shares. Paloma Prtn Mngmt stated it has 102,847 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Livingston Asset (Operating As Southport Management) reported 0.1% stake. Veritas Management Llp invested in 0.04% or 26,844 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 201,309 shares stake. Balyasny Asset Management Lc accumulated 504,914 shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Company invested 0.04% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Maltese Cap Ltd Co has 2.04% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Institute For Wealth Ltd Liability holds 0.09% or 26,768 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 3.95M shares. Bouchey Financial Gru Limited owns 19,100 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. 16.65M were reported by Invesco Limited.

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Aspen Aerogels: Gross Margin Is Key – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T: A Look At The 2 Key Metrics – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did KeyCorp’s (NYSE:KEY) Share Price Deserve to Gain 26%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Key Energy Services Reports Second Quarter 2019 Earnings – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Time To Consider Buying KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.