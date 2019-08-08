As Key (KEY) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Pzena Investment Management Decreased Position; Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Boosted Its Intelsat S A (I) Stake by $6.86 Million as Valuation Rose

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 91.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp bought 457,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 957,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $20.82. About 879,833 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Contracted Backlog $8.6B; 09/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notic; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice Pres, Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General (IGC) Again Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 Rev $2.06B-$2.11B; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 EBIT $1.56B-EBIT $1.61B; 10/04/2018 – Vodacom Business Nigeria and Intelsat Sign Agreement to Expand Broadband Connectivity Throughout West Africa; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q EBITDA $418.6M

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Key Corp (KEY) by 0.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 69,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The hedge fund held 6.98M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $109.97 million, down from 7.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Key Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $16.16. About 12.62 million shares traded or 38.75% up from the average. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 09/05/2018 – KEYCORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.12 PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – KEYCORP KEY.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24.5; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Rev $1.55B; 30/04/2018 – MRC Global Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – KeyBank Ranked #35 of “Top 50 Companies for Diversity” by DiversityInc; 19/04/2018 – KEY SEES ’18 NET CHARGE-OFFS TO AVG LOAN UNDER 40-60 BPS TARGET; 30/05/2018 – Ferro Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Ferro Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 04/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP SEES FY18 NET INTEREST INCOME $3.95B-$4.05B

More notable recent Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “LyondellBasell’s Valuation Says Buy – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FirstNet, 5 Years And $6.5 Billion For AT&T – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG): Poised For Long Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “IBM At The Inflection Point – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why I Like Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE:RC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

More notable recent KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “KeyCorp Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Vivint Solar Secures New $325 Million Credit Facility Lowering Cost of Debt – PRNewswire” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Mastercard Credits Key Acquisitions For Recent Wins – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Key Numbers From General Motors’ Earnings Report – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe), a United Kingdom-based fund reported 11,242 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Fund holds 0.07% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 20,057 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 0.02% or 2.72 million shares. Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans & Crocker Incorporated has invested 0.02% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). 60,761 are held by Two Sigma Secs Llc. Weiss Multi holds 0.09% or 220,000 shares in its portfolio. Country Club Trust Company Na stated it has 375,158 shares. Zeke Capital Advsr Limited Liability Com reported 141,386 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Co holds 2.62M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Fsi Grp Ltd Liability Co stated it has 8.2% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Amg Tru National Bank holds 0.04% or 43,064 shares in its portfolio. Gideon Cap Advsrs Inc owns 16,251 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 0.01% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 25,214 shares. Hartford Financial Management Inc accumulated 267,633 shares. Washington Bancshares invested in 0.06% or 24,817 shares.

Analysts await KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.45 per share. KEY’s profit will be $503.44M for 8.42 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by KeyCorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64 billion and $18.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 6.07 million shares to 12.43 million shares, valued at $364.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sasol Ltd (NYSE:SSL) by 48,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,526 shares, and has risen its stake in Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS).