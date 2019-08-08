As Kennedy (KW) Stock Price Declined, Holder Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Decreased Holding by $850,521; Buffington Mohr Mcneal Cut Stake in Nike Cl B (NKE) by $362,208 as Stock Price Rose

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Kennedy (KW) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership sold 40,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 4.37M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.54M, down from 4.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Kennedy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $21.27. About 298,314 shares traded. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) has risen 4.47% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical KW News: 02/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON 1Q LOSS/SHR 2C; 29/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – ASSET SALES GENERATED CASH PROCEEDS OF $223 MLN FOR KENNEDY WILSON; 02/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Holdings 1Q Rev $190.7M; 03/04/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for Apr. 10-11; 29/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – ASSET SALES ALSO GENERATED CASH PROCEEDS FOR ITS COMMINGLED FUNDS AND EQUITY PARTNERS; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – AS OF APRIL 18, CO, PARTNERS ARE UNDER SEPARATE BINDING CONTRACTS TO SELL PROPERTIES IN WESTERN U.S., U.K. & ITALY FOR $529 MLN; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO RECEIVE ABOUT $195 MLN IN NET PROCEEDS FROM REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS; 20/03/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – INTENDS TO FUND SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM PRIMARILY WITH PROCEEDS FROM FUTURE SALES OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KENNEDY WILSON SELLS $422 MILLION MULTIFAMILY PORTFOLIO; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON SAYS EXPECTS PRE-TAX GAIN ON SALE FROM TRANSACTIONS TO BE ABOUT $102 MLN – SEC FILING

Buffington Mohr Mcneal decreased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 41.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buffington Mohr Mcneal sold 4,312 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 6,178 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $520,000, down from 10,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buffington Mohr Mcneal who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $81.28. About 6.02 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike revenue rises 6.5 pct on higher demand in international markets; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM, RECORDED ADDITIONAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $2.0 BLN IN QTR; 20/03/2018 – Puma sets 2022 targets to lift profits, sales; 22/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain –; 26/05/2018 – Annapolis Captl: Under Armour to give way to Nike; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS NOW EXPECT TO GROW NIKE AIR BUSINESS BY SEVERAL BILLION DOLLARS OVER NEXT FEW YEARS; 16/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s head of diversity Antoine Andrews leaves during review of corporate culture – Bloomberg; 16/03/2018 – Martin’s departure comes one day after Nike President Trevor Edwards resigned amid complaints about poor workplace conduct; 22/03/2018 – Nike earnings boosted by growth in Latin America, Asia markets; 06/03/2018 NKE: Nike website flaw exposed sensitive server data

Buffington Mohr Mcneal, which manages about $309.71 million and $310.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ametek Inc New Com (NYSE:AME) by 4,000 shares to 55,869 shares, valued at $4.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P Small (IJR) by 4,567 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,959 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab U.S. Large (SCHX).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.14B for 28.62 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mairs & Inc, Minnesota-based fund reported 4,400 shares. Caprock Grp Incorporated accumulated 0.25% or 15,388 shares. Hollencrest Cap Mngmt reported 2,403 shares stake. Wafra owns 220,710 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Cap Limited Co has invested 1.17% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 291,812 shares. Illinois-based Jump Trading Ltd Com has invested 0.12% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). The New York-based Product Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.5% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Tiemann Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.33% or 5,195 shares. Counselors invested 0.12% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Lc reported 4,000 shares stake. Utah Retirement System has invested 0.39% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). New York-based Riverpark Advisors Limited Co has invested 1.41% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Csat Advisory Limited Partnership has 2,799 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. 124,454 are held by Creative Planning.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $431,655 activity. Boucher Richard Aidan Hugh bought $149,100 worth of stock.