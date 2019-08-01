As Kennedy (KW) Shares Declined, Holder Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Has Decreased by $850,521 Its Stake; Sun Cmntys (SUI) Stock Rose While Phocas Financial Has Boosted by $756,262 Its Holding

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (SUI) by 64.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 6,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.30% . The institutional investor held 16,411 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.95M, up from 10,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Sun Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $134.28. About 187,730 shares traded. Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) has risen 38.23% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.23% the S&P500.

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Kennedy (KW) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership sold 40,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 4.37 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.54M, down from 4.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Kennedy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.20B market cap company. The stock increased 4.23% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $22.43. About 472,201 shares traded or 29.52% up from the average. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) has risen 4.47% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical KW News: 07/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 7); 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON SAYS EXPECTS PRE-TAX GAIN ON SALE FROM TRANSACTIONS TO BE ABOUT $102 MLN – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for Apr. 10-11; 06/04/2018 – Kennedy Wilson to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 02/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 29/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – ASSET SALES GENERATED CASH PROCEEDS OF $223 MLN FOR KENNEDY WILSON; 20/03/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson: Buyback to Be Funded Primarily From Non-Core Asset Sales; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KW); 02/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Holdings 1Q Rev $190.7M; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – AS OF APRIL 18, CO,PARTNERS ARE UNDER BINDING CONTRACTS TO BUY PROPERTIES ,DEVELOPMENT SITES IN WESTERN U.S. AND IRELAND FOR $224 MLN

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $30.31 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 28 investors sold SUI shares while 107 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 77.06 million shares or 0.75% less from 77.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advisors Inc holds 202 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ftb Advsrs accumulated 233 shares. Moreover, Optimum Advsr has 0.03% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 775 shares. Hillsdale Inv reported 0% stake. 19,104 were accumulated by Comerica Fincl Bank. Ent Fin Ser owns 0.01% invested in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) for 382 shares. Dupont Cap Corp has 22,571 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt Corporation New York owns 30,920 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Northern Trust reported 730,781 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.03% or 50,000 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI). City Holding Company invested in 157 shares. 293,196 are owned by Echo Street Management Limited Liability. Kennedy Mngmt holds 0.36% or 127,483 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $994.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) by 81,355 shares to 51,366 shares, valued at $2.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc by 5,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,903 shares, and cut its stake in Emergent Bio Solutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $431,655 activity. Boucher Richard Aidan Hugh had bought 7,100 shares worth $149,100. On Wednesday, March 20 the insider Bowen Trevor bought $282,555.