As Kennedy (KW) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Old West Investment Management Cut Stake; Tuttle Tactical Management Holds Position in Visa (V)

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 21.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc bought 6,516 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 37,193 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.81 million, up from 30,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $388.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $171.51. About 1.14M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Old West Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Kennedy (KW) by 19.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc sold 60,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 245,932 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.26 million, down from 306,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Kennedy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $21.38. About 6,208 shares traded. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) has risen 4.47% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical KW News: 20/03/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson: Buyback to Be Funded Primarily From Non-Core Asset Sales; 29/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – ASSET SALES GENERATED CASH PROCEEDS OF $223 MLN FOR KENNEDY WILSON; 20/03/2018 Kennedy Wilson Announces $250 Million Share Repurchase Program; 29/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – ASSET SALES ALSO GENERATED CASH PROCEEDS FOR ITS COMMINGLED FUNDS AND EQUITY PARTNERS; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – AS OF APRIL 18, CO,PARTNERS ARE UNDER BINDING CONTRACTS TO BUY PROPERTIES ,DEVELOPMENT SITES IN WESTERN U.S. AND IRELAND FOR $224 MLN

More notable recent Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (KW) CEO Bill McMorrow on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha" on August 03, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: "Kennedy Wilson to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Earnings – Business Wire" published on July 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: "Kennedy Wilson Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire" on July 31, 2019.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $431,655 activity. $149,100 worth of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) was bought by Boucher Richard Aidan Hugh on Wednesday, March 6.

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40 million and $276.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX) by 41,403 shares to 695,753 shares, valued at $9.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Fuels Inc (NYSEMKT:UUUU) by 1.04 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Nexgen Energy Ltd.

