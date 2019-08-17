As Kennedy (KW) Share Value Declined, Rock Point Advisors Decreased by $1.06 Million Its Holding; Longer Investments Has Cut Its Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Position by $917,696

Longer Investments Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) by 30.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longer Investments Inc sold 8,824 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 19,733 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05M, down from 28,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longer Investments Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $298.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $119.18. About 7.66 million shares traded or 0.53% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – IN 2017, COMBINED SALES FROM TEVA’S PGT OTC PRODUCTS AND TEVA NON-PGT OTC PRODUCTS WERE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY GROOMING SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G: The $1 Billion Consumer Health Business of Merck KGaA Grew 6% Over the Past Two Years; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – SEPARATION IS PLANNED TO TAKE EFFECT JULY 1, 2018 SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF APPLICABLE REGULATORY APPROVALS; 03/04/2018 – 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards® Honors Hillstone Networks with Three Awarded; 09/04/2018 – P&G to Bring Ad Holding Company Rivals Together to Form New Creative Agency; 03/04/2018 – RT @CNBCnow: NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @Da…; 09/04/2018 – Adweek: Breaking: P&G’s new dedicated agency will bring together talent from agencies at competing holding companies:…; 02/05/2018 – Herbal Essences Recognizes Women Living Life, While Making A Life, As Unstoppable Forces of Nature

Rock Point Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Kennedy (KW) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc analyzed 50,413 shares as the company's stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 662,011 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.16 million, down from 712,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kennedy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $2.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $20.84. About 172,502 shares traded. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) has risen 4.47% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Grp Incorporated Ltd Co reported 3,978 shares. Acg Wealth stated it has 34,612 shares. Freestone Cap Lc holds 54,312 shares. Moreover, Bowling Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.44% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 26,376 shares. Reliant Investment Mngmt Lc accumulated 6,586 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability Com reported 0.74% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Mechanics Commercial Bank Trust Department invested in 1.09% or 46,040 shares. 857,832 were reported by Raymond James Svcs Advsr. Bridges Investment Incorporated holds 0.31% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 72,449 shares. Clark Estates New York invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Round Table Svcs Ltd Liability has invested 0.13% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Lynch Associates In holds 3.58% or 103,706 shares. Northeast Investment stated it has 114,914 shares. Yhb Inv Advsrs has invested 0.76% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Wendell David Assocs owns 95,117 shares.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Procter & Gamble Investors Brace for a Conservative 2020 Outlook – The Motley Fool” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Procter & Gamble (PG) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Procter & Gamble Will Give You A Decent Raise This April – Seeking Alpha” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Procter & Gamble Issues Soft Outlook After Beating Analyst Estimates – Benzinga” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $431,655 activity. Boucher Richard Aidan Hugh bought $149,100 worth of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) on Wednesday, March 6.