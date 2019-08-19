As Kennedy (KW) Share Price Declined, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Decreased Its Stake; Tiger Legatus Capital Management Holds Position in Yandex N V (YNDX)

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Yandex N V (YNDX) by 53.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc bought 175,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.17 million, up from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Yandex N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $36.41. About 1.38M shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Net $32.3M; 29/05/2018 – Yandex Announces Expansion of Alice Intelligent Assistant Ecosystem with new Smart Speaker and Skills Platform; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX SEES MINOR BOOST TO TAXI BUSINESS FROM 2018 WORLD CUP; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – CURRENTLY EXPECT CONSOLIDATED RUBLE-BASED REVENUE TO GROW IN THE RANGE OF 28% TO 32% FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 07/03/2018 Boundless to Host Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Server Enterprise; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q REV. $464.0M; 09/03/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $40; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q ADJ. EBITDA MARGIN +29%; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – EXPECT SEARCH AND PORTAL RUBLE-BASED REVENUE GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 19% TO 21% IN THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Kennedy (KW) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership sold 40,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 4.37M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.54 million, down from 4.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Kennedy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.97. About 182,555 shares traded. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) has risen 4.47% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical KW News: 29/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – ASSET SALES GENERATED CASH PROCEEDS OF $223 MLN FOR KENNEDY WILSON; 06/04/2018 – Kennedy Wilson to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 20/03/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – INTENDS TO FUND SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM PRIMARILY WITH PROCEEDS FROM FUTURE SALES OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 29/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – ASSET SALES ALSO GENERATED CASH PROCEEDS FOR ITS COMMINGLED FUNDS AND EQUITY PARTNERS; 10/04/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 03/04/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for Apr. 10-11; 20/03/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson: Buyback to Be Funded Primarily From Non-Core Asset Sales; 02/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO RECEIVE ABOUT $195 MLN IN NET PROCEEDS FROM REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KW)

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $431,655 activity. The insider Bowen Trevor bought $282,555.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold KW shares while 45 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 113.26 million shares or 1.17% less from 114.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Fincl Service stated it has 656 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Destination Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 39 shares in its portfolio. Stifel holds 0% or 10,050 shares. First Manhattan has invested 0% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). 42,097 are held by Trust Of Vermont. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0% or 16,728 shares. Indexiq Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 82,722 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada invested in 0% or 15,617 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc has 883,669 shares. Price T Rowe Md accumulated 0% or 533,378 shares. Northern Trust Corporation has invested 0.01% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Skylands Limited Company has 0.01% invested in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) for 4,300 shares. Aperio Ltd Liability invested in 42,725 shares or 0% of the stock. Lpl Fincl Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) for 66,679 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com holds 0% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) or 101 shares.

More notable recent Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Kennedy Wilson Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Why Bloom Energy Is Sinking – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (KW) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

More notable recent Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jul 29, 2019 : MYL, TEVA, NOK, PFE, LXRX, AMD, YNDX, AZN, STM, GHDX, TVIX, ABB – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “27 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Yandex NV to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Yandex N.V. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.