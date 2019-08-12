As Kennedy (KW) Market Value Declined, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Lowered Stake; British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) Shareholder Wetherby Asset Management Has Lifted Holding

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Kennedy (KW) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership sold 40,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 4.37 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.54 million, down from 4.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Kennedy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $21.6. About 252,058 shares traded. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) has risen 4.47% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical KW News: 02/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON 1Q REV. $190.7M, EST. $184.0M; 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KENNEDY WILSON SELLS $422 MILLION MULTIFAMILY PORTFOLIO; 20/03/2018 Kennedy Wilson Announces $250 Million Share Repurchase Program; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO RECEIVE ABOUT $195 MLN IN NET PROCEEDS FROM REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS; 02/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON 1Q LOSS/SHR 2C; 03/04/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Non-Deal Roadshow Set By JMP for Apr. 10-11; 08/05/2018 – Kennedy Wilson and AXA Investment Managers – Real Assets Enter into Irish PRS Joint Venture; 07/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 7); 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – AS OF APRIL 18, CO, PARTNERS ARE UNDER SEPARATE BINDING CONTRACTS TO SELL PROPERTIES IN WESTERN U.S., U.K. & ITALY FOR $529 MLN; 20/03/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – INTENDS TO FUND SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM PRIMARILY WITH PROCEEDS FROM FUTURE SALES OF NON-CORE ASSETS

Wetherby Asset Management Inc increased its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) by 58.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc bought 9,602 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.22% . The institutional investor held 26,033 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, up from 16,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in British Amern Tob Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $37.03. About 919,321 shares traded. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 34.70% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical BTI News: 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – BY END OF 2018 OBJECTIVE TO MORE THAN DOUBLE REVENUE FROM NEXT GENERATION PRODUCTS TO SUBSTANTIALLY MORE THAN £1 BLN; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – LOOKING FORWARD INTO 2018, FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES ARE A HEADWIND FOR BUSINESS THIS YEAR; 15/03/2018 – British American Tobacco Underlines Commitment to Transforming Tobacco in Latest Group Reports; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD – YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 748.4 MLN RGT, NET PROFIT 114.2 MLN RGT; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms British American Tobacco at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 26/03/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Record week for block trading; 15/03/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO TO COMMIT TO TRANSFORMING TOBACCO

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65 billion and $802.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 17,022 shares to 23,986 shares, valued at $610,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 35,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,600 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold KW shares while 45 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 113.26 million shares or 1.17% less from 114.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $431,655 activity. Boucher Richard Aidan Hugh also bought $149,100 worth of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) shares.