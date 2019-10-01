As Kennedy (KW) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Has Decreased Position by $8.02 Million; Mengis Capital Management Lowered Qualcomm Com (QCOM) Holding by $3.76 Million; Shares Declined

Mengis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) by 44.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mengis Capital Management Inc sold 49,427 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 62,657 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.77M, down from 112,084 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $75.53. About 3.09 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 03/04/2018 – Exclusive: Huawei’s Advances in Chips, Patents Threaten Former Ally Qualcomm; 12/03/2018 – AVGO, QCOM: Trump issues order to block $AVGO takeover of $QCOM. – ! $AVGO $QCOM; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO IS SAID TO HAVE RECEIVED 2ND FEWEST VOTES SO FAR; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CREDIT AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF $3.0 BLN – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Former Qualcomm chairman explores long-shot bid for U.S. chip maker; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Formally Abandons Bid for Qualcomm on Trump Opposition; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – AMENDMENT ESTABLISHES A MATURITY DATE OF APRIL 25, 2021 FOR ANY TERM LOANS DRAWN UNDER 2016 CREDIT AGREEMENT; 14/05/2018 – Trump’s pledge to help China’s ZTE spurs backlash in Washington; 05/03/2018 U.S. Orders Qualcomm to Delay Board Meeting for Review of Broadcom Offer –4th Update; 05/03/2018 – Qualcomm to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders to April 5, 2018 as a Result of an Order from CFIUS

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co decreased its stake in Kennedy (KW) by 43.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co sold 401,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 519,427 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.69 million, down from 920,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Kennedy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $21.52. About 152,791 shares traded. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) has risen 4.47% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical KW News: 20/03/2018 Kennedy Wilson Announces $250 Million Share Repurchase Program; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Inc. Exits Position in Kennedy-Wilson; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – AS OF APRIL 18, CO, PARTNERS ARE UNDER SEPARATE BINDING CONTRACTS TO SELL PROPERTIES IN WESTERN U.S., U.K. & ITALY FOR $529 MLN; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON SAYS EXPECTS PRE-TAX GAIN ON SALE FROM TRANSACTIONS TO BE ABOUT $102 MLN – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – Kennedy Wilson Sells $422 Million Multifamily Portfolio; 02/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON 1Q REV. $190.7M, EST. $184.0M; 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KENNEDY WILSON SELLS $422 MILLION MULTIFAMILY PORTFOLIO; 29/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – ASSET SALES GENERATED CASH PROCEEDS OF $223 MLN FOR KENNEDY WILSON; 08/05/2018 – Kennedy Wilson and AXA Investment Managers – Real Assets Enter into Irish PRS Joint Venture; 20/03/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips Com (NYSE:COP) by 68,983 shares to 199,501 shares, valued at $12.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc Com (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 8,836 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,111 shares, and has risen its stake in Harvard Bioscience Inc Com (NASDAQ:HBIO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.60, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 20 investors sold KW shares while 58 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 112.30 million shares or 0.84% less from 113.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 388,600 are owned by Real Estate Management Services Lc. Prudential Fincl holds 0% or 14,707 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Barclays Plc accumulated 0% or 123,164 shares. Sprott stated it has 2.29% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 39,542 shares in its portfolio. Fiduciary Mgmt Inc Wi reported 0.55% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Gru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) for 78,035 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com owns 14,896 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Trexquant Inv LP has 0.02% invested in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) for 13,264 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Group Inc accumulated 10,167 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Com holds 12,841 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 663,949 are owned by Rock Point Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. California-based Tcw Grp has invested 0.01% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Picton Mahoney Asset Management has 0.64% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Becker Capital Management Inc holds 1.33% or 481,691 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Co owns 9,151 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Mengis Capital Inc holds 1.46% or 62,657 shares. Cobblestone Advsrs Limited Liability Company New York holds 4,833 shares. Nuwave Investment Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 257 shares in its portfolio. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc invested 2.24% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Parkside Financial Bank And Trust owns 1,120 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Tdam Usa owns 15,266 shares. Frontier Inv Mngmt stated it has 5,076 shares. Payden Rygel invested in 2.18% or 417,900 shares. Perella Weinberg Ptnrs Cap LP holds 0.41% or 124,918 shares in its portfolio. North Carolina-based Boys Arnold & has invested 0.21% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Segall Bryant & Hamill holds 0.02% or 15,052 shares in its portfolio. Natixis LP holds 0.84% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 1.36M shares.

Mengis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $163.94 million and $326.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corp Com (NYSE:CVX) by 9,687 shares to 44,567 shares, valued at $5.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson And Johnson Com (NYSE:JNJ) by 26,477 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,903 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (NYSE:XOM).