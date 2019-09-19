As Kennedy (KW) Market Valuation Declined, Mackenzie Financial Upped Position by $3.74 Million; As Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Market Value Rose, Holder Hoplite Capital Management LP Has Lowered by $9.58 Million Its Holding

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Kennedy (KW) by 5.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought 186,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 3.83M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $78.72 million, up from 3.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Kennedy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $22.58. About 58,606 shares traded. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) has risen 4.47% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical KW News: 02/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON 1Q REV. $190.7M, EST. $184.0M; 29/05/2018 – Kennedy Wilson Sells $422 Million Multifamily Portfolio; 29/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – ASSET SALES ALSO GENERATED CASH PROCEEDS FOR ITS COMMINGLED FUNDS AND EQUITY PARTNERS; 20/03/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson: Buyback to Be Funded Primarily From Non-Core Asset Sales; 07/05/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (May 7); 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO RECEIVE ABOUT $195 MLN IN NET PROCEEDS FROM REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS; 19/04/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON – AS OF APRIL 18, CO, PARTNERS ARE UNDER SEPARATE BINDING CONTRACTS TO SELL PROPERTIES IN WESTERN U.S., U.K. & ITALY FOR $529 MLN; 20/03/2018 Kennedy Wilson Announces $250 Million Share Repurchase Program; 10/04/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Today; 06/04/2018 – Kennedy Wilson to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings

Hoplite Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 32.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp sold 41,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The hedge fund held 85,495 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.67 million, down from 127,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $270.28. About 72,309 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS SAYS NO ONE WAS INJURED IN CITED INCIDENT AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA WINS U.S. ANTITRUST NOD FOR $1.6B BLUEGRASS BUY; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q EPS 16c; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $802.0 MLN VS $843.9 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Adds Martin Marietta; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Requires Sale of Georgia and Maryland Quarries; 11/05/2018 – Egerton Capital (Uk) LLP Exits Position in Martin Marietta; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – ON APRIL 25, CORPORATION GOT ORDER ISSUED BY MSHA AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 24C; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Says $1.625B Cash Transaction Closed on April 27

Mackenzie Financial Corp, which manages about $61.70B and $38.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY) by 58,094 shares to 3,758 shares, valued at $221,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 20,280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,064 shares, and cut its stake in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 28 investors sold MLM shares while 173 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 61.75 million shares or 3.55% less from 64.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 504 were accumulated by Cornerstone. Hoplite Cap Mngmt LP stated it has 2.69% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.05% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). 5,923 were accumulated by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt. Fiduciary Service Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx reported 8,449 shares. Lockheed Martin Investment Mgmt holds 52,140 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc reported 487,746 shares. Contravisory Investment Mgmt reported 1,536 shares. Legal General Pcl holds 376,844 shares. Raymond James Assocs reported 31,865 shares. Raymond James Tru Na, Florida-based fund reported 1,040 shares. Gilder Gagnon Howe And Limited Liability stated it has 1.1% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). Lafleur Godfrey Lc stated it has 1.03% in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust reported 900 shares stake. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia has 10,497 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.44 EPS, up 20.70% or $0.59 from last year’s $2.85 per share. MLM’s profit will be $214.79M for 19.64 P/E if the $3.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.01 actual EPS reported by Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.