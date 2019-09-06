As Kennedy (KW) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Lowered Its Holding; Denali Advisors Lifted Its Stake in At&T (T) by $7.68 Million

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Kennedy (KW) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership sold 40,501 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 4.37M shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.54 million, down from 4.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in Kennedy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $21.38. About 320,712 shares traded. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) has risen 4.47% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.47% the S&P500. Some Historical KW News: 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – KENNEDY WILSON SELLS $422 MILLION MULTIFAMILY PORTFOLIO; 20/03/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – INTENDS TO FUND SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM PRIMARILY WITH PROCEEDS FROM FUTURE SALES OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 02/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON 1Q REV. $190.7M, EST. $184.0M; 29/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – ASSET SALES GENERATED CASH PROCEEDS OF $223 MLN FOR KENNEDY WILSON; 20/03/2018 Kennedy Wilson Announces $250 Million Share Repurchase Program; 22/05/2018 – Kennedy-Wilson Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Inc. Exits Position in Kennedy-Wilson; 29/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON HOLDINGS INC – ASSET SALES ALSO GENERATED CASH PROCEEDS FOR ITS COMMINGLED FUNDS AND EQUITY PARTNERS; 02/05/2018 – KENNEDY-WILSON 1Q LOSS/SHR 2C; 30/04/2018 – Kennedy Wilson Acquires 206 Multifamily/PRS Units at The Elysian in Cork, Ireland for €87.5 Million

Denali Advisors Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 47.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Denali Advisors Llc bought 247,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 767,000 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.05M, up from 519,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Denali Advisors Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $262.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $35.89. About 21.29M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 28/03/2018 – Turner CEO Martin to Testify in AT&T Antitrust Trial (Correct); 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Collaborates With Aira to Develop New Al Powered Prescription Medication Reader; 15/05/2018 – AT&T Looks to Develop Next-Generation Streaming Video Platform and Targeted Advertising Capabilities; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign; 30/04/2018 – Can T-Mobile/Sprint Compete With Verizon and AT&T (Video); 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: Expect a Ruling on June 12 in Suit Brought Against AT&T and Time Warner by U.S. DOJ; 07/03/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: CBRE frontrunner to win leasing assignment for Icahn’s AT&T tower; 08/05/2018 – AT&T Confirms It Paid Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen’s Company For ‘insights’ Into Administration — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – VIACOM INC VIAB.O – AT&T AND TIME WARNER, l CERTAINLY DIDN’T EXPECT THAT DEAL TO BE SUBJECT TO THE SITUATION IT’S IN NOW-CEO, CONF CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold KW shares while 45 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 113.26 million shares or 1.17% less from 114.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Cap Management owns 0% invested in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) for 26,005 shares. Ack Asset Llc stated it has 0% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). American Intl Gp has invested 0.01% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.01% or 32,640 shares. Citadel Lc reported 79,010 shares. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp has invested 0.02% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Eii Capital Management reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 34,081 shares. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 11.35M shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0% or 8,107 shares. The Arizona-based Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Mackenzie Financial Corporation invested 0.19% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Bowling Management Limited has 58,935 shares. New York-based Metropolitan Life Insur has invested 0.04% in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW). Heartland Advisors Inc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 1.06M shares.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $282,555 activity.

