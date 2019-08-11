As Kemper Del (KMPR) Stock Value Declined, 12Th Street Asset Management Company Raised Position; As Microsoft (MSFT) Market Value Rose, Ionic Capital Management Decreased by $6.66 Million Its Holding

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc increased its stake in Kemper Corp Del (KMPR) by 95.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc bought 40,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 82,314 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.27M, up from 42,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Kemper Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $79.51. About 199,632 shares traded. Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR) has risen 12.63% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.63% the S&P500. Some Historical KMPR News: 30/03/2018 – Kemper Corporation Signs Headquarters Lease at Chicago’s Aon Center; 24/04/2018 – Kemper Short-Interest Ratio Rises 61% to 12 Days; 30/04/2018 – KEMPER 1Q OPER EPS $1.10, EST. 74C; 02/05/2018 – Kemper Announces Quarterly Dividend; 14/03/2018 – Kemper Executives to Speak at the 22nd Annual CFA Society of New York Insurance Industry Conference; 13/03/2018 Kemper Announces Early Termination of HSR Waiting Period; 30/04/2018 – Kemper Corp 1Q Rev $693M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kemper Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMPR); 13/03/2018 – FTC: 20180848: Kemper Corporation; Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation; 13/03/2018 – KEMPER CORP – CO,INFINITY PROPERTY & CASUALTY CORP RECEIVED NOTICE FROM U.S. FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION GRANTING EARLY TERMINATION OF WAITING PERIOD

Ionic Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 94.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ionic Capital Management Llc sold 56,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 3,540 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $418,000, down from 60,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ionic Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 12/03/2018 – Loan Processing Made Easy: Conduent Introduces Simplified Consumer Finance Platform; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Delphix Hosts Gestalt lT’s Cloud Field Day 3, Exploring the Relationship Between “Data and the Cloud”; 20/04/2018 – DJ Microsoft Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSFT); 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opened nearly 4% up Friday, the day after a first-quarter earnings beat. via @cnbctech; 07/03/2018 – eXp Realty Announces February ICON Agents; 10/03/2018 – NYT: Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Tries a New Role: Moral Leader; 17/04/2018 – Splunk Congratulates FCW Federal 100 Award Winner from U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8

Ionic Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.83 billion and $641.16M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (HYG) by 2.43 million shares to 2.53M shares, valued at $218.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (Put) (FXI) by 128,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,000 shares, and has risen its stake in International Game Technolog.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

