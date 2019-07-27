As Kemet (Put) (KEM) Shares Declined, Maplelane Capital Has Trimmed by $3.76 Million Its Position; Petrus Trust Company Lta Holding in Dollar Gen New (DG) Lifted by $559,300 as Market Valuation Declined

Petrus Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 4.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta bought 4,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 104,700 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.49M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $137.97. About 1.06M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES OPENING ABOUT 900 NEW STORES IN 2018; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times 20 Day Average; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General To Give Up To 8 Weeks Parental Leave And Adoption Assistance Benefit — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $86; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General FY18 Capital Expenditures Expected to Be $725M-$800M; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Net Sales to Increase Approximately 9%; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General: Total Additions to Property and Equipment During FY17 Were $646M

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased its stake in Kemet Corp (Put) (KEM) by 23.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 235,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.01% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 765,000 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.98M, down from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Kemet Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $20.88. About 824,282 shares traded. KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) has declined 19.32% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.75% the S&P500. Some Historical KEM News: 22/05/2018 – Kemet Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Kemet Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – KEMET Comments on European Commission Announcement of TOKIN Corp Fine; 30/04/2018 – KEMET CFR RAISED TO B1 FROM B3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK STABLE; 05/04/2018 – KEMET Expands ESD Rated Ceramic Capacitor Product Portfolio; 21/03/2018 – KEMET Comments on European Commission Announcement of TOKIN Corporation Fine; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES KEMET’S CFR & SR SEC TERM LOAN TO B1; OUTLOOK; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups KEMET to ‘B+’ On Strong Oper Perf, Lower Leverage; 21/03/2018 – Kemet and KEC Weren’t Part of the Investigation by the Commission; 19/03/2018 – OBDUCAT AB OBDUb.NGM – PROJECT IS A COLLABORATION BETWEEN MALMÖ UNIVERSITY, KEMET ELECTRONICS AB AND OBDUCAT TECHNOLOGIES AB

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Dollar General Corporation’s (NYSE:DG) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AT&T, Caterpillar, Dollar General, EA, Etsy, Facebook, Spirit Airlines, Tesla, Xilinx and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 25, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Dollar General Celebrates Longview, Texas Distribution Center Grand Opening – Business Wire” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Grocery Outlet Isn’t the Growth Stock You May Think It Is – Motley Fool” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dollar General Is Starting To Look Expensive – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $516.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Data Corp New by 388,000 shares to 500,676 shares, valued at $13.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Papa Murphys Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:FRSH) by 159,946 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,685 shares, and cut its stake in Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Icon Advisers invested in 0.17% or 14,100 shares. Shell Asset Co owns 44,848 shares. Stephens Ar invested 0.16% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Tdam Usa accumulated 72,460 shares. 11,738 are held by Thrivent Fin For Lutherans. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 18,400 shares stake. Us National Bank & Trust De owns 38,332 shares. Cypress Asset Incorporated Tx reported 4,600 shares. Atlanta Capital Mngmt L L C, a Georgia-based fund reported 1.01M shares. Nexus Investment Management Inc has 4.13% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Tru has invested 0.12% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Moreover, Gluskin Sheff And has 0.19% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 26,881 shares. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owns 90,303 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0.21% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.11% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68B and $3.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 359,000 shares to 479,001 shares, valued at $19.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in D R Horton Inc (Call) (NYSE:DHI) by 359,999 shares in the quarter, for a total of 480,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (Put) (NYSE:HRL).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 3 insider sales for $542,410 activity. On Thursday, February 7 the insider THOMPSON GREGORY C bought $199,515. Another trade for 3,333 shares valued at $60,016 was sold by Assaf Ronald James. Shares for $458,680 were sold by Meeks Charles C. JR on Monday, February 4.