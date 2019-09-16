As Kemet (KEM) Valuation Rose, Zpr Investment Management Has Cut Stake by $558,558; As Johnson And Johnson Co (JNJ) Share Price Declined, Howard Capital Management Trimmed by $12.34 Million Its Holding

Zpr Investment Management decreased its stake in Kemet Corp (KEM) by 45.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management sold 31,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.45% . The institutional investor held 37,854 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $712,000, down from 68,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Kemet Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $19.42. About 735,390 shares traded. KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) has declined 23.35% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KEM News: 17/05/2018 – Kemet 4Q EPS 4c; 21/03/2018 – KEMET Comments on European Commission Announcement of TOKIN Corp Fine; 17/05/2018 – Kemet at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 23; 19/03/2018 – OBDUCAT AB OBDUb.NGM – PROJECT IS A COLLABORATION BETWEEN MALMÖ UNIVERSITY, KEMET ELECTRONICS AB AND OBDUCAT TECHNOLOGIES AB; 05/04/2018 – KEMET Expands ESD Rated Ceramic Capacitor Product Portfolio; 22/05/2018 – Kemet Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Album Review: With Sons of Kemet, Shabaka Hutchings Brings London Jazz Into the Spotlight; 29/05/2018 – KEMET Introduces 150 Degrees Celsius Automotive Qualified Polymer Electrolytic Capacitors; 21/03/2018 – KEMET DOESN’T SEE MATERIAL EFFECT ON TOKIN FINE; 14/03/2018 – Kemet Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Howard Capital Management decreased its stake in Johnson And Johnson Co (JNJ) by 83.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management sold 88,756 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 17,037 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.37 million, down from 105,793 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Johnson And Johnson Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $344.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $130.44. About 1.53 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intellige; 20/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON SAYS JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO CFO; 16/04/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly announce an academic collaboration with University of Oxford to investigate the effects of Jardiance® in adults with chronic kidney disease; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Expand Heart Failure Program for Jardiance With New Exercise Capacity Trials; 29/03/2018 – lnvokana (canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – J&J JANSSEN SUES DR. REDDY’S, LAURUS OVER PREZISTA PATENTS; 16/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON: BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment; 19/05/2018 – J.J. Watt Offers to Pay for Funerals of Santa Fe School Shooting Victims; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Cites Johnson & Johnson’s Consistent Operating and Financial Performance for ‘AAA’ Rating

Zpr Investment Management, which manages about $201.53M and $49.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 5,285 shares to 17,492 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Miller Inds Inc Tenn (NYSE:MLR) by 13,977 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,123 shares, and has risen its stake in G (NASDAQ:GIII).

Analysts await KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 20.25% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.79 per share. KEM’s profit will be $36.56M for 7.71 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by KEMET Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 24 investors sold KEM shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 44.92 million shares or 0.53% more from 44.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Advisors Lc holds 0% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) or 380,226 shares. Raging Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 947,287 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 100,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 52,070 are owned by Cornercap Investment Counsel. Reilly Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 1,000 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Com (Trc) holds 0% or 101 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). State Street Corporation owns 1.78M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zpr holds 1.45% or 37,854 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Louisiana State Employees Retirement owns 0.02% invested in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) for 21,600 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 77,766 shares. Swiss Comml Bank invested in 0% or 102,100 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 0.1% or 30,000 shares. Pitcairn has invested 0.03% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 207,060 were reported by Destination Wealth Mngmt. Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 1.51% or 204,900 shares. Cibc Incorporated reported 0.37% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Finance Counselors has invested 0.79% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mackenzie accumulated 3.18 million shares or 1.14% of the stock. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd owns 6,400 shares for 0.66% of their portfolio. The Texas-based B And T Capital Mgmt Dba Alpha Capital Mgmt has invested 0.51% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Co Of Oklahoma stated it has 7,559 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Addison Cap reported 46,589 shares. Argi Invest Ser Ltd Co invested in 17,387 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Oberweis Asset Incorporated holds 0.07% or 2,743 shares in its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 6,087 shares. Moreover, Tiemann Investment Limited Liability Corporation has 1.91% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 18,870 shares. Illinois-based Calamos Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.03% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The Pennsylvania-based Haverford Trust Co has invested 2.68% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Howard Capital Management, which manages about $328.90M and $733.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vulcan Materials Co (NYSE:VMC) by 4,886 shares to 91,841 shares, valued at $12.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Biotech (Xbi) (XBI) by 10,102 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,940 shares, and has risen its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (NYSE:CAG).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.31 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.