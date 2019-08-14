As Kemet (KEM) Share Value Rose, Apis Capital Advisors Increased Position by $2.08 Million; Aureus Asset Management Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Has Upped by $788,151

Apis Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kemet Corp (KEM) by 61.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc bought 130,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.45% . The institutional investor held 340,000 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.77 million, up from 210,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kemet Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.23. About 946,847 shares traded. KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) has declined 23.35% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KEM News: 19/04/2018 – DJ KEMET Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEM); 19/03/2018 – OBDUCAT AB OBDUb.NGM – THIS PROJECT IS A COLLABORATION BETWEEN MALMÖ UNIVERSITY, KEMET ELECTRONICS AB AND OBDUCAT TECHNOLOGIES AB; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Kemet’s Cfr And Sr Sec Term Loan To B1; Outlook Stable; 16/04/2018 – Kemet Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups KEMET to ‘B+’ On Strong Oper Perf, Lower Leverage; 21/03/2018 – KEMET Comments on European Commission Announcement of TOKIN Corporation Fine; 21/03/2018 – KEMET DOESN’T SEE MATERIAL EFFECT ON TOKIN FINE; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES KEMET’S CFR & SR SEC TERM LOAN TO B1; OUTLOOK; 22/05/2018 – KEMET Honors Digi-Key with FY18 High Service Distributor of the Year Award; 30/04/2018 – KEMET CFR RAISED TO B1 FROM B3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK STABLE

Aureus Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc bought 2,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 58,406 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.99M, up from 55,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $275.17. About 1.71M shares traded or 15.94% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT, THERMO PACT INCL VALIDATATION OF THERMO’S ONCOMINE; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Organic Revenue Growth 7%; 27/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher and Leica Collaborate to Develop Integrated Cryo-tomography Workflow Solution; 28/03/2018 – BIOCEPT – PLAN TO VALIDATE THERMO FISHER’S ONCOMINE NEXT-GENERATION SEQUENCING LIQUID BIOPSY PANELS IN BIOCEPT’S CLIA-CERTIFIED LABORATORY; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay and Establishes International Childhood Oncology Network; 15/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Named IndustryWeek Best Plants Award Winner 2017; 03/04/2018 – Rapid Mycoplasma Testing Method Now Accepted by Regulators for QA/QC and Lot Release; 01/05/2018 – SPECTRUM, THERMO FISHER IN DIAGNOSTIC PARTNERSHIP; 09/03/2018 – Skyland Analytics Appoints James C. Mullen, Former Biogen and Patheon CEO, to Advisory Board; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar Merger Will Organize the Pro Forma Co Into Four Principal Operating Subsidiaries Under the Name Thermo Companies as the Public Co

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold KEM shares while 44 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 44.68 million shares or 3.21% less from 46.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lsv Asset Mngmt has invested 0.03% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 56,095 shares in its portfolio. Art Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 0.04% or 38,419 shares. Assetmark reported 2,933 shares. Piedmont Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.01% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). First Hawaiian Bancshares accumulated 27,237 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ubs Asset Americas Inc accumulated 29,318 shares or 0% of the stock. Aviance Cap Mgmt owns 9,964 shares. Eqis Mgmt reported 10,910 shares stake. Ameriprise Fincl Inc reported 431,943 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Thb Asset Mngmt holds 0.06% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) or 24,600 shares. Paradigm Capital Ny, New York-based fund reported 11,000 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 30,331 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. The New Jersey-based Pathstone Family Office has invested 0% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 19,475 shares.

More notable recent KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively – Yahoo Finance” on May 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “KEMET Corporation Is Falling Off A Cliff – Seeking Alpha” published on October 08, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “KEMET Corporation: Too Cheap To Ignore – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kemet Corp.: Still Beating Estimates, Still Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “KEMET Announces Dates for the 2019 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting and June 2019 Quarter Earnings Release – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Apis Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $154.80 million and $82.91 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 160,000 shares to 330,000 shares, valued at $8.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dsp Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSPG) by 30,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,800 shares, and cut its stake in Match Group Inc.

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10 million and $754.96M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 15,460 shares to 258,480 shares, valued at $16.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 3,587 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 267,648 shares, and cut its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation Class A (NYSE:BAH).

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Thermo Fisher Scientific EPS beats by $0.04, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Needham Tones Down Bullish Stance On Thermo Fisher After ‘Meaningful’ Gains – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savant Llc holds 2,475 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability, a New York-based fund reported 40,601 shares. Karpas Strategies Ltd Llc holds 1,050 shares. Howard Management reported 2.11% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Alpha Windward Llc invested in 0.26% or 1,407 shares. Northstar Asset Mgmt Ltd has 29,341 shares for 3.27% of their portfolio. 842 are owned by Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Inc Ks. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 2,148 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Rampart Investment Mngmt Llc reported 14,684 shares. Waddell Reed accumulated 0.07% or 103,050 shares. The Illinois-based Martin Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 4.14% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Badgley Phelps & Bell holds 61,666 shares or 1.02% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Enterprise Financial Serv Corp stated it has 1,643 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 36,624 are held by Glenmede Trust Co Na.