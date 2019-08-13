As Kemet (KEM) Share Price Rose, Holder Nokomis Capital Lifted Its Stake; Oracle (ORCL) Shareholder Puzo Michael J Lowered Stake as Shares Rose

Nokomis Capital Llc increased its stake in Kemet Corp (KEM) by 32.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokomis Capital Llc bought 332,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.45% . The hedge fund held 1.36 million shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.16 million, up from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokomis Capital Llc who had been investing in Kemet Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.92% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $19.77. About 216,530 shares traded. KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) has declined 23.35% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KEM News: 17/05/2018 – Kemet 4Q Net $2.43M; 28/03/2018 – Album Review: With Sons of Kemet, Shabaka Hutchings Brings London Jazz Into the Spotlight; 06/03/2018 S&P REVISES KEMET CORP. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 17/05/2018 – Kemet at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 23; 19/03/2018 – OBDUCAT AB OBDUb.NGM – THIS PROJECT IS A COLLABORATION BETWEEN MALMÖ UNIVERSITY, KEMET ELECTRONICS AB AND OBDUCAT TECHNOLOGIES AB; 16/04/2018 – Kemet Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – KEMET Honors Digi-Key with FY18 High Service Distributor of the Year Award; 14/03/2018 – Kemet Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Kemet and KEC Weren’t Part of the Investigation by the Commission; 21/03/2018 – KEMET DOESN’T SEE MATERIAL EFFECT ON TOKIN FINE

Puzo Michael J decreased its stake in Oracle (ORCL) by 27.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J sold 8,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 23,900 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, down from 32,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Oracle for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $179.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $53.87. About 2.79 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 11/04/2018 – Customer Experience Professionals Embrace Innovation with Oracle; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Banking APIs Help Banks Build Faster, Better Services; 10/04/2018 – New Oracle Health Sciences mHealth Connector Cloud Service Enables Digital Clinical Trials at Scale and Delivers New Level of P; 12/04/2018 – “Retail 2018: The Loyalty Divide” Reveals Brands Underestimate the Opportunity for Social Advocacy and Personalization to Drive; 22/03/2018 – TABLE-Oracle Japan 4716.T – 9-MTH parent results; 14/05/2018 – Heineken Urban Polo Uses Oracle Cloud to Inject AI into the Sport of Kings; 26/03/2018 – Global Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Named One of the Most Trusted Brands of the Year; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q REV. 10.8B RUPEES, EST. 10.30B; 24/05/2018 – CherryRoad Technologies Public Sector Assessment (CPSA) Now Available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Software and Cloud Revenue $7.98B

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 16.13% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 18.70 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.71% negative EPS growth.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 9,591 shares to 31,201 shares, valued at $3.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 2,435 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,253 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 8.70M were reported by D E Shaw & Inc. Ww Asset Mgmt has 0.48% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Foster Motley has invested 1.11% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Utd Fire Grp Inc owns 7,000 shares. Rockland Trust Company reported 8,053 shares. Madison Invest Holding holds 7,752 shares. Cornercap Inv Counsel holds 0.82% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 110,702 shares. Forte Cap Limited Liability Company Adv invested in 0.24% or 12,582 shares. Private Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.17% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Comgest Glob Investors Sas holds 4.03% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 3.43 million shares. B Riley Wealth Mgmt has 6,537 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Oarsman Inc holds 0.42% or 16,421 shares. Fincl Counselors holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 34,110 shares. Ntv Asset Management Limited Liability Com, a West Virginia-based fund reported 4,830 shares. Waters Parkerson Com Limited Com holds 1.71% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 378,275 shares.

