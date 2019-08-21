As Kelly Svcs (KELYA) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Axa Lowered Its Holding by $2.02 Million; Gulf International Bank Uk LTD Holding in Paloaltonetworks (PANW) Raised by $372,922 as Stock Price Declined

Axa decreased its stake in Kelly Svcs Inc (KELYA) by 55.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa sold 91,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.38% . The institutional investor held 72,399 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, down from 164,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Kelly Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $26.25. About 119,999 shares traded. Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) has risen 17.13% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.13% the S&P500. Some Historical KELYA News: 26/03/2018 – Kelly Services Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 Kelly Services® Elects New Board Member; 09/03/2018 – KELLY SERVICES BOOSTS BOARD TO 10, APPOINTS GERALD ADOLPH; 09/05/2018 – Kelly Services Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 08/05/2018 – Kelly Educational Staffing® Names Nicolae Boariu as National Substitute Teacher of the Year 2018; 04/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Kelly Services, Chesapeake Utilities, HubSpot, Brown Forman, Infinity Property and Casu; 22/04/2018 – DJ Kelly Services Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KELYB); 26/03/2018 – Talent Managers Declare Gig Work the ‘New Normal’ According to Research from Kelly Services®; 09/03/2018 – Kelly Services Elect Gerald Adolph to Board, Which Now Numbers 10 Member; 06/04/2018 – Kelly Services Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd increased its stake in Paloaltonetworks (PANW) by 7.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd bought 1,541 shares as the company's stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 22,364 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.43M, up from 20,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Paloaltonetworks for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $199.68. About 1.42 million shares traded or 6.14% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trillium Asset Mgmt Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 105,768 shares. Old National Fincl Bank In has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 89,128 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Com owns 3,600 shares. Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.04% or 3,046 shares. 857,606 were reported by Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Three Peaks Limited Liability Corporation reported 9,542 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Allen Invest Mgmt owns 14,805 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 87,824 shares. Alpha Cubed Ltd Company accumulated 42,954 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Clal Ins Enterprises Hldg Ltd holds 1.82% or 305,762 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 0.04% or 57,200 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs owns 340 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Advisors Capital Management Lc stated it has 10,593 shares.

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd, which manages about $5.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sach Inc (NYSE:GS) by 5,258 shares to 79,704 shares, valued at $15.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbuckscor (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 19,055 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 295,414 shares, and cut its stake in Applecompute (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Axa, which manages about $25.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schnitzer Stl Inds (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 87,400 shares to 132,635 shares, valued at $3.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 254,349 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

