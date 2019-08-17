As Kellogg (K) Shares Declined, Jlb & Associates Cut Stake by $738,663; Bamco Trimmed Its Stake in Lennar (LEN) by $1.58 Million

Bamco Inc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 15.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bamco Inc sold 32,343 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 172,089 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.45 million, down from 204,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bamco Inc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $49.25. About 4.48M shares traded or 37.31% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – Lennar Hires Wells Fargo, Deutsche Bank to Advise on Strategic Alternatives for Rialto Capital Unit; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: CalAtlantic Integration Progressing Exactly on Target; 26/05/2018 – SFBJ Newsroom: EXCLUSIVE: Lennar seeks to rezone farmland in Miami-Dade for 149 homes; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q NEW ORDERS +30%, EST. +18.9%; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Focusing on Return to Pure Play Strategy; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N – RECENTLY PASSED FEDERAL TAX ACT CONTINUES TO ADD ADDITIONAL MOMENTUM TO THE ECONOMIC LANDSCAPE – CEO ON CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q EPS 53c; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names New CEO And CFO As Part Of Leadership Reshuffle — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – Former HHS Secretary Donna Shalala Steps Down From Lennar Board Due to Bid for U.S. House Seat in Florida

Jlb & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Kellogg (K) by 25.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc sold 12,959 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 37,171 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13M, down from 50,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Kellogg for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $63.78. About 2.48M shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB’ Rtg To Kellogg Co’s Sr Unsecd Notes; 06/03/2018 FAU College of Business Teams Up with Kellogg School of Management to Host EMBAC USA/Southeast Regional Meeting; 07/03/2018 – KELLOGG’S CHICAGO BAR CO. TO START SELLING NUT SPREADS; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg Pulls Out of Venezuela, Citing Its ‘Deterioration’; 03/04/2018 – Kellogg’s® Celebrates Mike Schultz with First-Ever U.S. Paralympian Gold Medal Edition Corn Flakes® Box; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG 1Q COMPARABLE EPS $1.19, EST. $1.08; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg: With Bryant and Dillon Leaving Board, Size Will Be Reduced to 12 Members From 14 Now; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG DISCONTINUING OPS IN VENEZUELA EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 27/03/2018 – Kellogg Company 2018 Annual Shareowners Meeting to be Webcast Live; 09/05/2018 – MorningStar Farms® Makes Room on the Grill for Plant Protein with Summer Dining Series

Bamco Inc, which manages about $24.24B and $23.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 57,745 shares to 235,532 shares, valued at $69.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sasol Ltd (NYSE:SSL) by 53,099 shares in the quarter, for a total of 820,630 shares, and has risen its stake in Houlihan Lokey Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Cap Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Cannell Peter B & Inc reported 1.51% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Canada Pension Plan Board owns 99,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 6,752 were reported by Gagnon Securities Ltd Llc. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.05% or 11,125 shares in its portfolio. Calamos Advsrs Ltd accumulated 38,550 shares. Da Davidson And holds 4,458 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Personal Financial Service invested in 244 shares. Cls Invs Limited Liability Com invested in 64 shares or 0% of the stock. Advisor Prtn Ltd Llc accumulated 5,512 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 4,854 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability Company owns 38,124 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Thomas White International invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). The Kentucky-based Farmers Natl Bank has invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). South Dakota Invest Council stated it has 1.06M shares.

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Cyclical Stocks to Buy (or Sell) Now – Investorplace.com” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Lennar’s (NYSE:LEN) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Tom Gayner Buys 6 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “First, My Analysis Said Alphabet Returns To Highs; Then The Charts Confirmed – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Homebuilder Stocks to Trade This Year – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $415.03M for 9.33 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

More notable recent Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kellogg closes on Keebler sale – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What You Should Know About Kellogg Company’s (NYSE:K) 3.6% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Kellogg Company Announces Early Tender Results of its Tender Offers – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Stifel to Acquire George K. Baum & Company – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 74 are held by Smithfield Trust Co. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0.05% or 324,259 shares. Smith Chas P And Pa Cpas accumulated 3,526 shares. Synovus stated it has 12,662 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd Liability owns 33,618 shares. Parkside Bancshares And Tru owns 0.01% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 496 shares. Stadion Money Ltd Company reported 0.04% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). First Midwest Bank Tru Division accumulated 0.03% or 3,803 shares. Riverhead Cap Limited Liability Corp owns 32,794 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. The California-based Franklin Resources has invested 0.36% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Brookstone Cap invested in 0.09% or 23,884 shares. Cap Fin Advisers Limited owns 5,503 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 50 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag holds 34,233 shares. Gulf Interest Comml Bank (Uk) holds 62,199 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 selling transactions for $67.89 million activity.

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10M and $474.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 4,968 shares to 15,879 shares, valued at $3.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 15,318 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,619 shares, and has risen its stake in Packaging Corp (NYSE:PKG).