As Kellogg (K) Market Value Rose, Jlb & Associates Has Lowered Holding; Luminus Management Raised Callon Petroleum Co (CPE) Stake by $45.50 Million

Luminus Management Llc increased its stake in Callon Petroleum Co (CPE) by 324.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luminus Management Llc bought 6.50M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.44% with the market. The hedge fund held 8.50M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.17M, up from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luminus Management Llc who had been investing in Callon Petroleum Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.01% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $6.49. About 3.00 million shares traded. Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) has declined 41.52% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CPE News: 14/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Election of New Directors to the Board; 14/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Amends $2B Credit Facility, Changes Include Extenting Maturity One Year to May 2023 and Increasing Borrowing Base; 24/05/2018 – CALLON OFFERING PRICES FOR TOTAL GROSS PROCEEDS OF $259.6M; 13/04/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM CO CPE.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $15 FROM $14; 31/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – INTENDS TO OFFER $300 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 02/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum 1Q EPS 27c; 03/05/2018 – Callon Petroleum Company Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 04/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 11; 22/04/2018 – DJ Callon Petroleum Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPE)

Jlb & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Kellogg (K) by 25.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc sold 12,959 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,171 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13M, down from 50,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Kellogg for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $55.77. About 3.65M shares traded or 65.30% up from the average. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 6.94% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 15/05/2018 – U.S.-BASED KELLOGG COMPANY SAYS ENDING VENEZUELA OPERATIONS DUE TO ECONOMIC CRISIS; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg pulls out of Venezuela due to economic crisis; 15/03/2018 – Kellogg Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY CURRENCY-NEUTRAL ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 1.19; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG K.N. SAYS VENEZUELA MANUFACTURING PLANT “SEIZED BY GOVERNMENT”; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg tops profit estimates, makes west Africa investment; 07/05/2018 – Kellogg’s® Creates One-Of-A-Kind Breakfast, Fit For Royalty; 27/04/2018 – KELLOGG CO. DECLARES REGULAR DIV OF $0.54/SHR & REPORTS PLANS; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg’s® Wild Berry Froot Loops® Flies Onto Shelves; 27/04/2018 – KELLOGG CO. REPORTS PLANS FOR 4% DIV BOOST

Luminus Management Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $4.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 49,150 shares to 17,750 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nvent Electric Plc by 649,741 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 742,627 shares, and cut its stake in Teekay Offshore Partners Lp (NYSE:TOO).

More notable recent Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alphabet, Amazon, Dell, IBM, International Paper, Merck, Pfizer, Tesla, Teva, Walmart and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on January 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Callon’s Permian Purchase: Ill-Timed – Seeking Alpha” published on May 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Callon Petroleum: Setting Itself Up For Strong 2020 Results – Seeking Alpha” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Callon Petroleum Company Announces Upcoming Investor Event – PRNewswire” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why We Think Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

More notable recent Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Kellogg Company’s (NYSE:K) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Detroit automakers eye $100K pickups – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Consumer Edge Research warns on headwinds for Kellogg – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “FTE Networks Receives Notice of Noncompliance from NYSE American – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10M and $474.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S E I Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 16,186 shares to 239,884 shares, valued at $12.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) by 25,959 shares in the quarter, for a total of 198,995 shares, and has risen its stake in Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC).

Analysts await Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, down 18.42% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.14 per share. K’s profit will be $316.67M for 14.99 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual earnings per share reported by Kellogg Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.92% negative EPS growth.

