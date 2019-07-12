As Kellogg (K) Market Value Rose, Hartford Investment Management Co Raised Its Position; Ametek New (AME) Holding Boosted by Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc

Hartford Investment Management Co increased its stake in Kellogg (K) by 20.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Investment Management Co bought 6,541 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,836 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17 million, up from 31,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co who had been investing in Kellogg for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $54.48. About 54,166 shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 6.94% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 27/04/2018 – Kellogg To Raise Quarterly Dividend By 3.7%, Next Quarter — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg Named Cahillane CEO in September, Succeeding John Bryan; 07/03/2018 – Kellogg’s Snack-Bar Startup Sees Peanut Butter as Growth; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – WEST AFRICA INVESTMENT RESULTING IN STAKE IN A NIGERIAN FOOD MANUFACTURER, CONSOLIDATION OF RESULTS OF LARGEST NIGERIAN FOOD DISTRIBUTOR; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance; 15/05/2018 – U.S.-BASED KELLOGG COMPANY SAYS ENDING VENEZUELA OPERATIONS DUE TO ECONOMIC CRISIS; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 Ratings To Kellogg Usd$1 Billion Notes Offering; 15/05/2018 – Maduro seizes Kellogg plant after it leaves Venezuela due to crisis; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG K.N. SAYS VENEZUELA MANUFACTURING PLANT “SEIZED BY GOVERNMENT”

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ametek Inc New (AME) by 26.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc bought 11,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.89% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,789 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.79 million, up from 45,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ametek Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $90.29. About 16,730 shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 15.52% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 09/05/2018 – AMETEK Declares Quarterly Dividend; 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE (PMCF) ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF SOUNDCOM CORPORATION TO AMETEK, INC. (NYSE: AME); 13/03/2018 AMETEK INC AME.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $83 FROM $80; RATING OUTPERFORM; 09/05/2018 – David R. Samyn Elected Vice President And General Manager, Materials Analysis Division; 22/03/2018 – Ametek Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2018 EPS $3.06-EPS $3.12; 12/04/2018 – EDAX Inc., a business unit of AMETEK to optimize service experience with Mize software; 09/04/2018 – AMETEK Prestolite Power Launches AMETEK Insight, a Cloud-Based Information Tool; 29/05/2018 – P&M Corporate Finance (PMCF) Announces the Sale of SoundCom Corporation to AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME); 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2Q EPS 76c-EPS 78c

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4.

Hartford Investment Management Co, which manages about $3.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) by 12,914 shares to 106,691 shares, valued at $13.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 6,889 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,722 shares, and cut its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 sales for $67.42 million activity.

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $3.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 753 shares to 2,185 shares, valued at $3.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,114 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,901 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $1.35 million activity.

