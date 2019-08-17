As Kellogg (JPM) Share Price Rose, Holder Willis Investment Counsel Lowered Stake by $2.22 Million; Chemical Bank Holds Stake in Boeing Co (BA)

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Kellogg (JPM) by 18.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel sold 39,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 167,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.61 million, down from 206,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Kellogg for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $344.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $107.72. About 11.24M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 16/05/2018 – Funko Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – JPMORGAN APAC VICE CHAIRMAN JING ULRICH SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG TV; 02/05/2018 – JPMorgan Soothes Binky Maker by Reversing North Korea Freeze; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN: SOUTHWEST’S U.S. FARE HIKE IS FIRST SINCE OCTOBER; 07/03/2018 – VISITPAY SIGNS EXCLUSIVE PACT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE; 07/05/2018 – JPM’s Ulrich Expects Trade Frictions to Continue (Video); 11/04/2018 – Proposal Would Apply to JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, and Other ‘GSIBs’; 05/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S DIMON SAYS TAX REFORM AND REGULATORY CLIMATE GIVE HOPE OF USING MORE EXCESS CAPITAL TO EXPAND INTO NEW MARKETS; 29/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Cuts JPMorgan, Buys More Altria; 13/04/2018 – Main Street: JPMorgan Chase First-Quarter Profit Surges 35% on Tax Windfall, Trading Recovery

Chemical Bank increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemical Bank bought 1,128 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 23,587 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.00M, up from 22,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemical Bank who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $330.45. About 3.83M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 20/04/2018 – Wichita Bus Jrn: Boeing and Embraer reportedly near pact; deal said to exclude business jets and defense; 09/03/2018 – Joe White: Exclusive: Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions – CEO; 15/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS ANY U.S. TARIFFS AGAINST EU ARE LIKELY TO TOTAL BILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN DUTIES PER YEAR; 07/03/2018 – Boeing lures Hawaiian Airlines from Airbus with a new jet order; 10/05/2018 – Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing; 13/04/2018 – EASA TO ORDER INCREASED INSPECTIONS OF ROLLS-ROYCE TRENT 1000 ENGINES ON BOEING 787S; 26/04/2018 – Boeing: Agreement Supports Longevity of Prolific Turboshaft Engine Powering Global Ops; 18/05/2018 – Boeing 737 Crashes At Airport In Cuba: Reports — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – AWS and Boeing Executives to Keynote Alfresco Day New York 2018; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Treasury’s Mnuchin says Boeing, Airbus licenses to sell jets to Iran to be revoked

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Boeing May Need to Raise More Debt: Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” on July 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Positive Trend For Boeing 787 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing Sinks As Trade War Escalates – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing’s $5B Charge Confirms My ‘End-Game’ Call; Buy – Chewy, CrowdStrike, Texas Instruments – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Boeing 737 MAX Cancellation Myth – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Chemical Bank, which manages about $886.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 7,878 shares to 78,258 shares, valued at $9.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 8,856 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,837 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 788 were accumulated by Lmr Ltd Liability Partnership. Caxton Associates Ltd Partnership accumulated 1,724 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Oh holds 115,934 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Mngmt invested in 1.24% or 95,222 shares. Baxter Bros reported 3.79% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 10,654 are held by Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Beaumont Financial Ptnrs Lc reported 15,926 shares. 15,000 were accumulated by Gruss And Incorporated. Kentucky Retirement, Kentucky-based fund reported 22,972 shares. Beacon Fincl Group Inc invested in 0.05% or 885 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal owns 587 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru reported 0.71% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cls Invs Ltd Liability Corp owns 6,750 shares. Lockheed Martin Inv Management holds 0.38% or 21,760 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Public Ltd Liability invested in 401,424 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal” on August 13, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Trump Held Call with Bank CEOs Dimon, Moynihan, Corbat as Markets Plunged – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” published on August 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: Dish, JPMorgan, Netflix – Benzinga” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan turns to AI for writing – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Refinancing boosts share of mortgage originations – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45B and $1.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Reinsurance Group America (NYSE:DGX) by 6,387 shares to 46,987 shares, valued at $6.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fluor Corp New Del Com (NYSE:FLO) by 20,738 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,620 shares, and has risen its stake in Sysco Corporation (SPY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Tru Na invested in 1.56% or 267,875 shares. Moreover, Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.89% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 23,974 shares. The Kansas-based Kwmg Limited Company has invested 0.04% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Jolley Asset Mngmt Lc has 42,109 shares for 3.08% of their portfolio. Twin Tree LP invested in 0.01% or 26,011 shares. Hourglass Capital Ltd Liability Corp owns 2,979 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Ami Investment Management stated it has 3.53% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Creative Planning has invested 0.19% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Iowa Natl Bank invested in 56,792 shares. Moreover, Waverton Management Ltd has 5.3% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Stevens First Principles Advsrs reported 56 shares stake. Round Table Ser Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 7,764 shares. Beach Investment Mngmt Lc reported 16,820 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Llc Il reported 792,815 shares. Palisade Asset Management Lc has 9,893 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 11.08 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.